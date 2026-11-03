Anthony Davis, AJ Dybantsa lead Wizards to 103-94 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 29 points and eight rebounds, AJ Dybantsa added 21 points in his third NBA game and the Washington Wizards beat the Orlando Magic 103-94 Monday night.

Kyshawn George added 22 points and Trae Young added 15 points and nine assists for the Wizards, who shot 53% overall in handing the Magic a fourth straight loss on their home court.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 24 points. Desmond Bane added 20 and Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva each scored 10 points.

Young scored 10 points in a 13-2 Washington run after Orlando had taken a nine-point lead early in the second quarter.

Young's layup completed an 8-0 outburst that left the Wizards with a 79-68 lead, the largest of the game, after three quarters.

Davis made 12 of 17 shots and had three steals.

The Magic shot (11 for 39) 28.2% from 3-point range after making four of their first five.

The Wizards played without Alex Sarr (knee), who had started their first six games at center.

Paolo Banchero (ankle) missed his fifth straight game and Jalen Suggs (knee) missed a fourth straight game for the Magic. Anthony Black, who played 33 minutes in Sunday’s loss to Boston, was held out as a precaution in the back-to-back set.

Up next

Wizards: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Magic: At the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

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