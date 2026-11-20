INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson struggled with his health and his efficiency during his first 3 1/2 NFL seasons.

Those two concerns nearly buried him on Indy's depth chart. But Richardson fought through the disappointment of losing the starting job to Daniel Jones at training camp in 2025, battled back from last year's freak locker room accident and continued working hard even after making two trade requests.

Richardson's reward came Friday when coach Shane Steichen announced he would start next week against the New York Giants, giving the former Florida star a rare second chance to show Indy (3-8) he still can be the player it envisioned when drafting him with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 draft.

“He's going to get a full week of practice,” the optimistic Steichen said after announcing the Colts were releasing Jones. “Obviously, from his rookie year till now, he's matured a lot with his preparation and how he goes about it. To get him a full week of practice going into the game, I think it's going to benefit him well and I'm excited to see him go play."

Richardson hasn't been on the field much since the end of the 2024 season when he was benched for a few games after taking himself out because he was tired. He reclaimed the starting job later that year but has appeared in only five games since Jones arrived, going 3 of 6 for 17 yards with seven carries for 5 yards.

With Indy releasing Jones — the team's sixth big midseason move — Richardson now has a chance to demonstrate he's a different player than the one who compiled a career completion percentage of 50.6% before he enters free agency in March.

Richardson and his teammates weren’t available Friday, but what happens next may be more valuable for Richardson than the faltering Colts, who are clearly looking ahead to 2027 and beyond.

“I think that part was really good for Anthony, to see how Daniels worked and he's excited,” Steichen said. “We had a conversation in my office (Friday) morning for about 20 minutes. He's excited for the opportunity, and I look forward to watching him go compete.”

What’s working

Rookie linebackers. As C.J. Allen and Bryce Boettcher get more playing time, the young tandem has continued to improve. Allen is increasingly making plays and while Boettcher has been key most of this season, he's continued to take on a bigger role. Together they had 22 tackles Thursday.

What needs help

What doesn't? Indy couldn't run the ball, throw deep or protect the passer as defenses crowd the line of scrimmage. Defensively, the Colts gave up three TD passes and a 100-yard rusher, and kicker Spencer Shrader missed one field goal and had another blocked.

Stock up

Anthony Gould. On a bleak night, Gould at least provided some energy with big runs after each of his two catches. It's the second straight week Gould, a fifth-round draft pick in 2024, has made a good impression after waiting for 2 1/2 seasons to get his chance.

Stock down

Jonathan Taylor. The 2021 NFL rushing champ has gone 18 straight games without hitting the 100-yard mark, and while part of the explanation is a makeshift offensive line, he simply can't break free. His 21 yards Thursday night were the fourth-lowest single game total, and his 1.91 yards per carry were the third lowest of his career.

Key injuries

In addition to missing offensive tackles, Bernhard Raimann (concussion protocol) and Jalen Travis (knee), the Colts were without LBs Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and Jaylon Carlies (neck) as well as All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner (calf) and Pro Bowl CB Charvarius Ward (shin). Then they lost Taylor's time-share partner RB Seth McGowan (hamstring). It's a good week for their mini-bye.

Key numbers

46 — Jones finished his Colts career with passer ratings below 50 in each of his last two games. He posted a season-low 41.5 in Sunday's win over Miami and was only slightly better in the loss to Houston with a 45.9, his second-worst rating this season.

Next steps

Indy heads into this long weekend with a few more days to get acclimated to yet another big change, this one at quarterback. But that's not likely to change the trajectory of this season, which is quickly going from bad to disastrous.

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