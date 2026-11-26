INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The crowd gathered at Anthony Richardson's locker Wednesday was a reminder of what it's like to be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback.

Yes, after spending nearly two years buried on the depth chart, the former Florida star has regained the title he wanted all along. On Sunday, Richardson will finally take his most meaningful snaps since December 2024 when Indy hosts the NFC East-leading New York Giants.

“It's a great opportunity for me to go out there and showcase my talents," he said Wednesday, his first public comments since coach Shane Steichen announced the quarterback change last week. “But it's also a great opportunity for everybody else on the team. Everybody gets to go out there, strap it up and do what we're supposed to do.”

Injured receiver Alec Pierce would like to be part of the solution this season, too, if he can return from a heel injury.

The Colts (3-8) haven't done much without Pierce or Richardson in the lineup, having lost five of six and 15 of 18 since last November.

That's why team co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon fired general manager Chris Ballard last month and why Indy traded three Pro Bowlers with expiring contracts — receiver Keenan Allen, left guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner — for 2027 and 2028 draft picks.

Then came Friday's surprise announcement. Coach Shane Steichen said Richardson was replacing Jones as the starter and that Jones was being released.

"I just feel bad that I couldn't have been out there and helped him and, you know, been able to make more plays for him,” siad Pierce, a close friend of Jones. “But I feel like Daniel, I know he's going to recover on his feet somewhere. He's a great football player and he has a long career ahead of him.”

The decision to move on from Jones opened the door for Richardson to reclaim the job he won as a rookie in 2023 and held until his career was undone by injuries, inaccuracy and the unforgettable moment in 2024 when he took himself out of a game because he was “tired.”

Richardson was benched for the next two games before returning to start five more and then losing the job to Jones in a training camp competition in 2025.

Now, after making two trade requests, Richardson is back behind center.

Teammates such as 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor are eager to see what they can do. The original design was to use Richardson and Taylor together as a dual-threat running attack that would give defenses nightmares. It could happen Sunday.

“I think it's about making the defense kind of pick their poison,” Taylor said. “They have to account for everyone and, hopefully, we're able to get it going. Hopefully, we're able to jump-start more of those explosive (plays), the long ones.”

Pierce would like to help, too. He's spent more than two months rehabbing from what he called a partially torn Achilles tendon. Pierce had offseason surgery to fix a bone that was aggravating the tendon that doctors determined was not structurally damaged.

He reinjured the heel in Week 2 at Kansas City and even though Pierce's practice window from the injured reserve list has not been opened, he's still hopeful of returning for one of Indy's final six games.

“There's definitely a chance,” Pierce said. “The way I've been progressing, just getting better each day, if that turns into next week or the week after that and I'm getting up to higher speeds and sprinting while using pain as guidance and keeping it to like just soreness, if I progress well enough, that's kind of my goal is to get back at some point.”

The Colts wasted little time moving on from Jones, though.

Newly signed third-string quarterback Shane Buechele moved into Jones' old locker stall, next to Richardson's. And Richardson is eager to show everyone what he's learned while playing behind Jones.

“I don't think people take into account that I was 20 years old coming into the league, trying to learn a lot of different things — a new system, a new environment, learn the people around me,” he said. “I've just tried to take major strides in everything I've been doing — my preparation, how I treat people, when I show up to work, what I'm doing at work. I think I've made great strides in almost everything, and I'm just looking forward to showcasing that (Sunday).”

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