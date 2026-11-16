Anthropic promises to pursue humanity's benefit. Its IPO filing gives it wiggle room

When Anthropic goes public on Wall Street, the new pressure to deliver profits will test a commitment it has made since its founding: to prioritize humanity's benefit as it develops artificial intelligence .

The San Francisco startup, which plans an initial public offering this month, has sketched out a governance structure that it says will protect the company’s broader mission against the pull of financial interests. But the mechanisms it describes give the company wide leeway to decide how to measure whether it's benefiting society, experts say.

Like its rival OpenAI , Anthropic is a public benefit corporation, a legal designation used by companies that pledge to balance shareholder interests with the public good. How that will play out for companies worth potentially trillions of dollars is uncharted territory.

“I think then the real test emerges if and when the question of public benefit becomes costly” — or when the public benefit comes into conflict with making a profit, said Sarah Kreps, a professor and director of Cornell University’s Tech Policy Institute.

In its regulatory filings, Anthropic pledges to pursue long-term benefits of humanity through the responsible development of advanced AI. “We strive to help bring humanity safely into an era where transformative AI exerts tremendous and potentially decisive influence over a broad range of human undertakings,” the company said. Anthropic also has pledged at least 5% of its stock to a “public benefit” fund and its founders have committed to donate 80% of their wealth.

A pledge to do good is baked into corporate structure

Other tech companies have pledged to do good including Google, which prominently featured its then-motto, “Don’t Be Evil,” in its investor prospectus when it went public in 2004. But the words were not legally binding, and critics have accused the tech giant of leaving them behind .

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter in 2021 shows how the conflict between profit and public good might play out in real life, said Stavros Gadinis, a law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law.

“Let’s say that Twitter’s directors felt that Elon was the wrong guy to police the public square because they didn’t trust him, they didn’t like him, they didn’t think he’d be fair, whatever it was,” Gadinis said. “But he made them an offer that was so high compared to what their advisors told them the company was really worth that it would be against their fiduciary duties to not sell to Elon. This is the situation that the public benefit charter is trying to avoid.”

Had Twitter been a public benefit corporation, it could have been required to consider factors beyond maximizing shareholder value when selling the company.

There aren't many public benefit corporations whose shares are publicly traded and they are all much smaller than Anthropic and OpenAI. They include the eyewear company Warby Parker, the insurance company Lemonade and software developer Veeva Systems, which had a conventional corporate structure when it went public in 2013 and converted to a public benefit corporation in 2021.

Anthropic's idealistic ambitions for how it develops AI could run up against competitive pressure, such as from China, Kreps said.

Anthropic and OpenAI’s models have gone from answering almost any question, even if it was dangerous, to becoming much more circumspect. But as they face more competition, including from open-source Chinese models that likely will tell you whatever you want, she said, "will they start to rethink some of those guardrails? And what happens then?”

The setup generally is not preferred by shareholders because it gives more power to the company’s board than it does to shareholders.

Whatever a company decides as its public benefit mission, it will likely be much more difficult to measure than profits. That's particularly true for AI companies, whose leaders have exalted AI as the solution to many of humanity's problems — from curing cancer to creating economic prosperity.

“There are these echo chambers, the Silicon Valley bubble where they really think that what they’re doing is for the good of humanity,” Kreps said. And someone immersed in that environment, she added, might not even ask the right questions or understand how “public benefit” should be measured.

A trust aims to hold Anthropic accountable

A Long-Term Benefit Trust created by Anthropic is intended to operate as an independent body of trustees with expertise in AI safety, national security, public policy, and social enterprise.

Through a special Class T common stock, the trust “generally has the authority to elect and remove” Class T directors, who together will constitute a majority of Anthropic's board of directors, according to the IPO filing. The Class T common stock is a single share that allows the five trustees to vote as a unit. It has no economic rights — meaning they get to vote but they don't see any financial benefit or losses from the share and can't sell it.

“The LTBT’s arrangements are designed to minimize the LTBT’s and the Trustees’ exposure to our financial performance and grant the Trustees sufficient independence to ensure we are striking this balance appropriately,” the filing said.

Three of the company's board directors are elected by the trust directly, and another three are elected by other shareholders, which include the company founders with a 50.1% voting majority. A seventh director, with a potentially tie-breaking vote, is nominated by the trust and the holders of the Class T shares, but cannot be appointed or removed without consent from the board’s nominating committee, which is expected to be controlled by the founders.

Effectively, the trust can only hold Anthropic accountable on issues such as AI safety and the company's broader mission up to a point, Gadinis said.

The trust “cannot determine the everyday decisions of these directors or the management of the company," he said. "If they disagree, they will have to go through the effort of removing directors, and they may not be able to remove a majority.”

As a public company, Anthropic also will be required to report finances and generally be more transparent than a privately held one. Many public companies dealing with AI, including Google and Microsoft, regularly update the public on efforts to develop AI responsibly.

The incentive for transparency could be as powerful as other mechanisms set up in Anthropic's corporate structure, Gadinis said.

“I do think that by being public, we are going to get a lot more information, because a lot of people are going to be asking questions, and companies will be responding to these questions. not only because they’re required by security laws, but also because they want to build this kind of trust with the investing community," he said.