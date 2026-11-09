AP Player of the Week: Notre Dame's CJ Carr passed for 319 yards and 3 TDs against Miami

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 10 of the season:

CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Carr completed 29 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns as the Fighting Irish knocked off top-ranked Miami 31-24. It was his first 300-yard game of the season, and his 164.2 efficiency rating was best of the season by a quarterback who had at least 40 attempts against a Top 25 opponent, according to Sportradar.

Carr's TD passes of 27 yards to Jordan Faison and 18 and 20 yards to Micah Gilbert helped build a 24-3 lead. Seven of his passes went for at least 15 yards, and he completed eight in a row before his final pass was incomplete.

Runner-up

Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos, in his second game since replacing Will Hammond as starter, threw for 362 yards and five touchdowns, both career highs, in a 53-48 win over West Virginia. His 5-yard pass to Kenny Johnson gave the Red Raiders the lead for good with 2:42 left.

Castellanos also ran 23 times for 102 yards, seven of his passes went for 25-plus yards and his 464 yards of total offense were the fifth most by a Football Bowl Subdivision player this season.

Honorable mention

Duke RB Nate Sheppard ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-3 win at North Carolina State ; Notre Dame S Luke Talich set up a touchdown with an interception and broke up what would have been the tying touchdown pass late in the win over Miami; Georgia QB Gunner Stockton threw for 186 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another in a 42-7 win over Mississippi ; Utah QB Devon Dampier passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns and carried 20 times for 89 yards and two TDs in a 28-20 win over BYU ; Tennessee LB Arion Carter was in on 13 tackles, including two sacks and four tackles for loss in a 34-6 win over Kentucky ; UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach threw two 75-yard TD passes to Aidan Mizell in the fourth quarter in a 34-20 win over Minnesota .

Six stats

— Each of Miami's last 10 losses has been decided by seven points or fewer.

— The 1,220 yards of combined total offense in the West Virginia-Texas Tech game matched the FBS high set by the Mountaineers and Cincinnati on Oct. 17. West Virginia has been involved in five games with more than 1,000 yards of combined offense.

— Since 2023, under coaches Eric Morris and now Neal Brown, North Texas leads the FBS with 9.1% of its offensive plays gaining at least 20 yards.

— Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith leads active players with 154 catches that have gone for first downs. He has 232 receptions, giving him a first-down rate of 66.4%.

— Boise State's Dylan Riley ran for 192 yards against Colorado State and took over the national rushing lead with 137.9 yards per game.

— Drew Miller of Division III Heidelberg piled up an all-division season-high 451 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in a 38-32 double-overtime win over Capital University.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Maura Carey, Pat Graham, Stephen Hawkins, Mark Long, John Marshall, Michael Marot, Steve Megargee, Eric Olson and Eddie Pells.

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