AP Player of the Week: Toney's record-setting outing for Miami earns him honor 2nd time this season

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 8 of the season:

Malachi Toney, Miami

The second-year star is player of the week for the second time this season after totaling 194 yards and three touchdowns on a program-record 16 catches in a 52-23 rout of Pittsburgh. He broke the record of 13 that he set against Pitt last year.

Toney has had more than 100 yards receiving in five of seven games. His season-high 234 against Stanford in the opener earned him the Week 1 player-of-the-week honor.

His performance Saturday made him the 10th Miami player to go over 2,000 career receiving yards. His 175 catches are most in the Bowl Subdivision since the start of last season and put him second on the Miami career list behind Xavier Restrepo's 200 from 2021-24.

Runner-up

UCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins was 25 of 41 for 293 yards and three touchdowns and ran 11 times for 35 yards and a TD in the Knights' 39-31 double-overtime win over then-No. 2 BYU.

Jenkins was a three-year starter at Florida International, entered and withdrew from the transfer portal in 2024 and missed three games last year because of a groin injury. He transferred to UCF to test himself against Power Four competition but lost the preseason QB competition to Alonza Barnett III. Jenkins was making his fifth start in place of the injured Barnett and led the Knights to their first win over a top-five opponent.

Honorable mention

Miami QB Darian Mensah was 31 of 37 for 387 yards and four TDs against Pittsburgh; Cincinnati’s Cole Tabb ran 16 times for 173 yards and a touchdown in a 37-24 win over Texas Tech ; Wisconsin LB Sebastian Cheeks recorded 3 1/2 tackles for loss, including 2 1/2 sacks, in a 24-7 win over Southern California; Utah QB Devon Dampier ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and completed 18 of 26 passes for 204 yards with two interceptions in 21-13 win over Houston ; South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers was 18 of 32 for 210 yards and a TD and carried 18 times for 96 yards and two TDs in a 27-24 win over Tennessee ; LSU QB Sam Leavitt was 32 of 45 for 387 yards and three TDs in 38-17 win over Auburn ; Northwestern QB Aidan Chiles was 19 of 25 for 219 yards and three TDs and ran 12 times for 83 yards and two TDs in a 42-14 win over Rutgers.

Six stats

— Miami's Toney, Indiana's Charlie Becker and Sacramento State's Matt Coleman are the only receivers who have been targeted more than 60 times and have yet to drop a pass, according to Pro Football Focus.

— Cincinnati's Tabb, who ran for a career-high 173 yards against Texas Tech, leads the nation with seven runs of 30-plus yards and his 9.55 yards per carry ranks second.

— Oklahoma State's Sam Keltner tied the program record with five field goals against Colorado, and his 18 straight to start the season is tied for the school's longest streak.

— Boise State's Dylan Riley moved into the national rushing lead with 137.6 yards per game. He has gone over 100 yards in five of seven games.

— Daniel Sparks' punting average of 51.1 yards for Virginia is on track to be the highest since Matt Araiza's 51.2 yards per punt for San Diego State in 2021.

— Nebraska is the only team that has not lost a fumble.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Pat Graham, Stephen Hawkins, John Marshall, Michael Marot, Steve Megargee, Eric Olson and Eddie Pells.

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