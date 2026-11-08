AP Top 25 live updates: Notre Dame and Georgia are in line for No. 1

There could be a new No. 1 coming for the AP Top 25 .

The question is which team will take over after No. 4 Notre Dame knocked off No. 1 Miami on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish, whose only loss was to a top-10 BYU, have a strong case. So does No. 2 Georgia, which beat No. 12 Mississippi in an impressive all-around performance.

No. 3 Utah, which remained undefeated with a victory over No. 7 BYU , could also find backers.

Stick around for poll projections, voter Q&A and live updates. The latest rankings drop at 2 p.m. EST.

Who decides the rankings?

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AP Top 25 voters are writers and broadcasters who cover college football.

AP employees do not vote, but they do choose the voters, and they seek wide representation from all over the country. This season, there are 69 voters.

The focus begins with voter representation in states with a Bowl Subdivision school, and the total number of voters from each state increases with the number of FBS teams. There are also spots reserved for national voters.

The AP allows broad latitude for voters to determine their rankings. They are urged to base their votes on performance, not reputation or preseason speculation (except, of course, for the always provocative preseason poll); to avoid regional bias, for or against; to pay attention to head-to-head results; and to make significant changes if desired.

Georgia rolls past Ole Miss

By MAURA CAREY

One of the more highly anticipated Southeastern Conference matchups of the season ended in a blowout, as Georgia cruised to a 42-7 defeat of Ole Miss on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs dominated on both sides of the ball, forcing two turnovers and sacking quarterback Trinidad Chambliss five times while allowing just one score. Quarterback Gunner Stockton accounted for five total touchdowns, four passing and one on foot.

Three of Stockton’s four touchdown passes belonged to receiver Talyn Taylor. The Bulldogs found success in the running game, outrushing a Kewan Lacy-less Ole Miss team 295-66.

It was Georgia’s fifth win by 35 points or more over a top-10 team in the CFP era (since 2014).