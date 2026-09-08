AP Top 25 shake-up looms after Oregon’s scare and LSU’s blowout, Michigan's miracle

No. 2 Oregon’s closer-than-expected win over Boise State and No. 11 LSU’s lopsided victory over Clemson could have ramifications in the first regular-season Associated Press Top 25 college football poll set to be released on Monday.

Also to be determined is how the voting panel of 69 writers and broadcasters will judge No. 16 Michigan’s 13-12 win over Western Michigan after one second was put back on the clock at the end of the game, just enough time for Bryce Underwood’s second Hail Mary try to land in the hands of JJ Buchnan for a touchdown.

If Michigan drops out of the poll, it would be the first time in at least two decades that a team ranked so high plummetted out of the Top 25 after a win. Kansas State went from No. 17 to unranked after holding off North Dakota of the Football Championship Subdivision last year.

Ohio State should remain No. 1 after rolling past Ball State and No. 5 Texas, with its rout of Texas State, probably did what it needed to do to stay in the top five. The Buckeyes and Longhorns meet in Austin, Texas, on Saturday in the top game of Week 2.

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