An update gone awry at Apple followed a rash of major outages in recent days, among them the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines and Microsoft, highlighting the risks that go along with the massive scope of modern technological platforms.

Apple acknowledged on its system status page that its Apple Music, App Store and AppleCare services suffered full outages and that its iCloud sign-in interface was designated as also having issues. The technology monitoring site Downdetector.co showed showed a spike in user complaints about Apple Pay as well.

“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible.”

Marriott International, the largest U.S. hotel operator, was also having technology issues that guests reported had impacted reservations and check-ins, among other problems, according to users posting on Reddit. Downdetector.com also reported that Marriott was experiencing an outage.

Marriott, which has 10,200 properties and more than 1.8 million rooms under its corporate umbrella, has not responded to an email inquiry from The AP.

The outages at Marriott and Apple are just the latest in a string of technology breakdowns in recent days.

On Monday, a system outage at United Airlines lasted more than 90 minutes, forcing the carrier to delay departing flights. The problem at United came just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop that delayed hundreds of flights and stranded hundreds of thousands of travelers across the country.

Chicago-based United said there was no indication that its outage was cybersecurity related.

Also Monday, thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major U.S. banks and the money transfer service Zelle after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system.

Chase said Monday that the technical problems were not the result of a cyberattack, and as of Tuesday confirmed that the bank's systems were back up and operating normally.

Last week, a global Microsoft outage disrupted email and other workplace tools, plunging business chatter and everyday services into disarray worldwide. Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot, were interrupted.

The tech giant said that there was “no indication” that the disruptions were caused by malicious activity, specifically noting Friday that the outage was not related to a cyberattack or artificial intelligence agents.