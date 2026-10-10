Arizona dominates West Virginia 52-31 despite missing top 3 receivers with injuries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw two of his three touchdown passes to Isaiah Mizell, Lee Molette III returned a fumble for a score and Arizona beat West Virginia 52-31 on Saturday.

Antwan Roberts, Quincy Craig and Kendrick Reescano each had scoring runs for the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1), who won their fourth straight despite missing their top three wide receivers, all who were injured a week ago in a win over Cincinnati .

It didn’t matter. Fifita and Mizell took advantage of a West Virginia secondary that has struggled all season, committed several interference penalties on Saturday and got burned in one-on-one coverage.

Fifita completed 16 of 23 passes for a season-high 341 yards. Mizell, a sophomore, set career highs with six catches for 183 yards. He had entered the game with 176 yards all season.

West Virginia (3-3, 0-3) has lost three straight. The Mountaineers wasted another solid effort from Cam Cook, who rushed for 141 yards, including TD runs of 1 and 30 yards.

Cook couldn’t handle an option pitch that went behind him and Molette scooped up the fumble and went 32 yards to put Arizona ahead 14-3.

Mizell had a 14-yard TD catch in the first quarter. His 48-yard reception in the third quarter set up Reescano’s 8-yard scoring run. And Mizell capped his big day by taking a short throw from Fifita over the middle and going 72 yards to boost Arizona’s lead to 38-24 at the end of the third quarter.

Fifita also had a 42-yard TD toss to Brandon Phelps on a trick play in the fourth quarter.

West Virginia couldn’t reach the end zone on several first-half scoring chances. The Mountaineers settled for a short field goal on its first drive. Cook’s second-quarter fumble at the Arizona 2 was recovered by Arizona’s Taye Brown.

The Mountaineers also turned the ball over on downs at the Arizona 3 in the second quarter. But Fifata then was hit as he threw and was intercepted by West Virginia’s David Afogho. West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. scored from 3 yards out on the next play.

The takeaway

Arizona: The Wildcats were outgained 522-482 but made fewer mistakes and took advantage of their opportunities. Arizona was missing wide receivers Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter III due to injury.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have allowed 40 points or more in three straight games. The defense entered the game next-to-last among Power 4 schools in passing yards allowed and showed no signs of improvement.

Up next

West Virginia hosts Cincinnati next Saturday.

Arizona has a bye week before hosting Iowa State on Oct. 24.

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