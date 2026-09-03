Arizona kicks off third season under Brent Brennan against Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona at Arizona, Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Northern Arizona

Overall offense: 409.5 yards per game (31st in FCS)

Passing: 264.7 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 144.8 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 31.7 points per game (29th)

Overall defense: 394.6 yards allowed per game (84th in FCS)

Passing: 240.5 yards allowed per game (94th)

Rushing: 154.1 yards allowed per game (59th)

Scoring: 31.3 points allowed per game (96th)

Arizona (2025)

Overall offense: 407.6 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 255.2 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 152.4 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (30th)

Overall defense: 308.5 yards allowed per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 165.3 yards allowed per game (7th)

Rushing: 143.2 yards allowed per game (T58th)

Scoring: 19.3 points allowed per game (21st)

Team leaders

Northern Arizona

Passing: Ty Pennington, 164 yards and a TD on 15-of-27 passing against Eastern Washington last week.

Rushing: Quran Gossett, 103 yards and a TD on 21 carries.

Receiving: Jeter Purdy, 7 catches for 105 yards and a TD.

Arizona (2025)

Passing: Noah Fifita, 3,228 yards, 29 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.1 completion percentage.

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 853 yards on 133 carries, 4 TDs.

Receiving: Tre Spivey, 23 catches for 381 yards and 7 TDs.

Last game

Northern Arizona beat Eastern Washington 34-27 last Saturday.

Arizona lost to SMU 24-19 in the Holiday Bowl.

Next game

Northern Arizona hosts UIW on Sept. 12. Arizona plays at No. 14 BYU on Sept. 12.

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