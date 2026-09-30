Arizona State places hockey coach Greg Powers on administrative leave following player's collpase

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State placed hockey coach Greg Powers on administrative leave on Wednesday as the school investigates the collapse of a player during an outdoor workout.

Powers will not join the team for its season opener at Lindenwood on Friday in the wake of the Aug. 20 collapse of defenseman Matthew Mayich. Assistant coach Mike Corbett will lead the team against Lindenwood and an interim coach will be named soon.

“Our focus continues to be on Matthew and his family, and on our student-athletes to make sure they have the support they need during this time and as the season begins,” ASU athletic director Graham Rossini said in a statement. “We have continued to collect as much information as possible. After thorough and careful deliberation, I believe this is the best move to provide stability for the hockey program.”

The 21-year-old Mayich collapsed during an outdoor workout on the first day the NCAA allows official activities. He suffered from external heat stroke that reduced flow of oxygen to his brain and is unlikely to recover, according to family attorney Rob Carey.

Seven players sent a letter to university President Michael Crow on Monday urging the school to place the coaches involved in the workout on administrative leave until an independent investigation is concluded. The letter also called out discrepancies from an initial probe by the university.

Mayich's parents, John and Christina Mayich, issued a statement on Tuesday agreeing with the players that the coaching staff should be placed on leave.

"The NCHC supports Arizona State University's decision to place head coach Greg Powers on leave while the circumstances surrounding Matthew Mayich's trauma are examined," the National Collegiate Hockey Conference said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with Matthew, his family and teammates.”

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