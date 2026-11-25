Arkansas State secures 92-88 win against Florida International
Arkansas State defeated Florida International in a close basketball game; the visitors secured a narrow four-point win
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MIAMI (AP) — Layne Taylor’s 26 points helped Arkansas State defeat Florida International 92-88 on Wednesday.
Taylor shot 9 for 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Red Wolves (6-2). Jordan Pyke scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. C.J. Geathers shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Mason Blazer led the Panthers (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Florida International also got 17 points and two steals from Trey Beamer. Tijan Saine also had 14 points and three steals.
Geathers scored nine points in the first half for Arkansas State, which led 41-38 at halftime. Taylor scored 24 points in the second half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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