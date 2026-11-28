MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Armed men hijacked a Panama-flagged cargo ship owned by a company based in the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Aden on Saturday, a maritime police officer from Somalia’s semiautonomous state of Puntland told The Associated Press.

The officer, who spoke by phone on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, identified the vessel as the MV Marsa Virgo and said six armed men had seized it.

The ship was carrying containers of undisclosed cargo and is owned by the UAE-based company Marsa Ocean Shipping.

Somalia and the UAE have had diplomatic tensions. Somalia ordered the UAE ambassador to leave the country last week, citing a failure to respect the country’s sovereignty.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, or UKMTO, said the ship’s captain reported armed men boarding the vessel at 0630 GMT, about 64 nautical miles (119 kilometers) southwest of Balhaf, Yemen.

A separate alert from the European Union’s Maritime Security Centre — Indian Ocean said six armed pirates boarded a merchant vessel at about 0655 GMT, about 120 nautical miles (222 kilometers) northwest of Bosaso, Somalia. It said the crew took shelter in a secure compartment and no injuries were reported.

The alerts described nearby locations and times, but it was not immediately clear whether they referred to the same vessel. The EU’s naval operation Atalanta said it was investigating.

Somali piracy has resurged this year after several years of relative calm. In a Nov. 20 overview, UKMTO said the tanker Asana, hijacked in July, remained under pirate control as of Nov. 18.