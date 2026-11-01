Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar lead the Avalanche to a 5-2 victory over the Flames

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday night.

Martin Necas and Brock Nelson also scored, and defenseman Cale Makar had four assists for the Avalanche. Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves.

Colorado has won two in a row against opponents playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Avalanche defeated New Jersey on Wednesday and faced Calgary’s No. 3 goaltender, Arsenii Sergeev, less than 24 hours after the Flames beat Seattle.

Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil scored for Calgary. Sergeev made 29 saves in his second career start and first this season.

Sergeev was recalled from the AHL when the Flames placed Devin Cooley on the injured list with a lower-body injury.

Colorado was not whistled for a penalty, while Calgary took three — two on a double minor late in the third period.

The Avalanche, who lost defenseman Josh Manson for two months after he injured an ankle against the Devils, saw Nelson exit in the second when he took a shot by Makar off the side of his helmet.

Nelson, who scored earlier in the period, was able to skate to the bench and down the tunnel. He returned in the third period.

Nelson capped a three-goal burst in the first 10 minutes of the second that gave Colorado a 4-0 lead. Farabee scored 1:43 after Nelson’s goal, and Pospisil made it 4-2 when he scored 1:59 into the third.

Lehkonen deflected Makar’s shot from the point at 4:09 to make it 5-2.

Two of Blackwood's stops came after MacKinnon made it 1-0 late in the first. Blackwood made a sprawling glove save on Matt Coronato with 8.5 seconds left in the period and then stopped Farabee 12 seconds into the second.

Up next

Flames: At the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

Avalanche: At the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here