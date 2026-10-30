Arvidsson nets sixth career hat trick as Red Wings down Blackhawks, 4-1

DETROIT (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored his sixth career hat trick and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings overcame the suspension of former captain Dylan Larkin with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

The third four-point game of Arvidsson's career gave Detroit a 5-1-1 record over its last seven games. Lucas Raymond added a power-play goal and Alex DeBrincat had two assists. John Gibson made 18 saves, including one on Frank Nazar’s second-period penalty shot.

Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks, who are 0-5 on the road this season. Spencer Knight stopped 25 shots.

The Red Wings suspended Larkin without pay prior to the game. Larkin, who requested a trade during the offseason, through his agent said would no longer play for the organization. Larkin has two goals and six assists in 10 games this season, including the tying goal during a shootout victory at Edmonton on Monday.

Bedard scored at 5:59 of the first period, backhanding a rebound of Wyatt Kaiser's shot. After the Red Wings wasted three power plays, they scored at even strength to tie it. Arvidsson deflected William Wallinder's shot from the point past Knight at 7:31 of the second period.

Nazar was awarded the penalty shot at 11:18 of the period after Andreas Englund hooked him. Gibson made a pad save to keep the score at 1-all.

With Patrick Kane in the penalty box for high sticking, Raymond scored from the right circle at 1:09 of the third.

Arvidsson tipped in the rebound of DeBrincat shot's with 4:34 left and added an empty-netter for the hat trick.

Up next

Blackhawks: Visit Boston on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host St. Louis on Saturday.

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