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Aryna Sabalenka edges Linda Noskova to keep alive hopes of a 3rd straight US Open title

The top seed advanced to the tournament semifinals; her victory ensures she retains the world number one ranking

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Aryna Sabalenka edges Linda Noskova to keep alive hopes of a 3rd straight US Open titleAlain JOCARD / AFP - AFP

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka kept alive her hopes for a third straight U.S. Open championship by fighting off Linda Noskova 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Tuesday in a thrilling quarterfinal matchup of major champions.

Sabalenka finished off the match with a second-serve ace to turn back the Wimbledon champion and reach the semifinals in Flushing Meadows for the sixth straight year.

Sabalenka — who needed to win to maintain the No. 1 ranking — will face either No. 3 Jessica Pegula or No. 26 Emma Navarro on Thursday in the semifinals.

Noskova, the No. 6 seed, won her first major title at the All England Club and narrowly missed becoming the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to follow a title on the grass by reaching the final four on the hardcourts of New York.

See AP’s full tennis coverage here

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