As NFL roster deadline nears, several teams make trades

Several NFL teams began trimming their rosters by making trades.

They have to be down to 53 players from 90 before 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones a 2023 first-round pick, quarterback Quinn Ewers and defensive lineman CJ Okoye changed teams in separate deals on Saturday.

QBs J.J. McCarthy and Anthony Richardson are among those who also could be on the move.

The most accomplished player on the roster bubble is three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is attempting a comeback with the Giants.

On Friday coach John Harbaugh praised the 33-year-old Beckham saying “he’s played well” and “has done enough to make an NFL roster for sure."

On Saturday Harbaugh wouldn’t say if it’ll be New York’s roster.

“We’re working through that right now” he said. “We have a pretty good idea in all honesty but we’re not ready to make that announcement or any other announcement as far as who’s making the team at this point.”

McCarthy, who was Minnesota’s first-round pick in 2024, lost the competition for the starting job to Kyler Murray. The Vikings have veteran Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer making McCarthy expendable.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in 2023, played well for Indianapolis on Saturday. He’s competing with Riley Leonard for the backup job behind Daniel Jones. It’s possible the Colts could trade him. Richardson is in the final season of a four-year fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $33.9 million so a release is unlikely.

The Steelers sent Jones to Dallas in exchange for draft picks, a person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because neither team made an official announcement. Jones who was picked 14th overall by Pittsburgh three years ago, gives the Cowboys depth at offensive tackle.

Ewers, a seventh-round pick by Miami last year, joins the Jaguars. He could replace Nick Mullens as Trevor Lawrence’s backup.

Okoye went from the Ravens to the Giants, reuniting with Harbaugh.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell, Jets defensive lineman Mazi Smith, a first-round pick by Dallas in 2023, and Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal are other notable players who might be looking for a new team Sunday.

More than 1,100 players will be cut. Many will rejoin their teams on the practice squad. Others will go to new teams. Some will reach the end of their NFL career.

For most coaches it’s a tough day.

“You build these relationships with guys and then. ... you’re thrilled for the guys that make the team and have worked hard to make the team and you’re crushed for the guys that didn’t because of the relationships that you build,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Some of them you can get back on practice squad some of them you can’t. ... There are some joys to it as far as telling guys they made the team and then there’s a lot of tough conversations as well.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here