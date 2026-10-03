Ashton Daniels sets Florida State quarterback record with 5 rushing TDs in 38-7 rout of Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ashton Daniels had five rushing touchdowns, setting a record for a Florida State quarterback, and the Seminoles had 10 sacks in a 38-7 rout of Virginia on Saturday.

Daniels ran 17 times for 136 yards and completed 12 of 19 passes for 183 yards with an interception as Florida State picked up its first win over a Power Four team in 2026.

The Seminoles (3-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) held Virginia to 37 yards on 40 carries. Virginia came into the game averaging 192.8 yards rushing.

Florida State also recorded 10 sacks after producing seven sacks in the first four games. Defensive end Rylan Kennedy (two sacks) and linebacker Chris Jones (1.5 sacks) led the Seminoles.

Da’Shawn Martin caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Beau Pribula in the first quarter for Virginia (3-2, 1-1). Pribula was under constant pressure and completed just 14 of 32 passes for 168 yards.

Ousmane Kromah had 17 carries for 80 yards rushing for the Seminoles. He has 80 or more yards in all five of FSU’s games this season.

The takeaway

Virginia: The Cavaliers punted seven times and went 0 for 4 on fourth downs in their worst offensive showing of 2026. Virginia had just 205 offensive yards.

Florida State: After opening the game with three straight punts, the Seminoles finished with 464 offensive yards. Florida State has scored 30 or more points in four of five games.

Up next

Virginia plays host to Syracuse on Saturday.

Florida State travels to Louisville on Friday.

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