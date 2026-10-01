Astros face another shake-up as Joe Espada’s contract expires after wild-card sweep

HOUSTON (AP) — Already without a general manager, the Houston Astros could be searching for a new manager this offseason, too.

Manager Joe Espada’s contract expired Wednesday when the Astros were swept in the Wild Card Series by the White Sox. Team owner Jim Crane said Monday that he’d sit down and talk with Espada to determine what’s next.

Espada was asked if he’d like to return next season just minutes after Houston’s 7-3 loss in Game 2.

“Absolutely,” he said.

He added that he’d been given no indication about his future with the team.

“Jim has been very clear about his process and when he wants to have that conversation,” Espada said. “I respect the process and how blessed I’ve been of being here for over nine years and experienced so many division titles, championship series, World Series, winning one. As a bench coach, as a manager, I have witnessed so many great moments, so obviously I would like to continue enjoying those moments.”

Espada has spent the last three seasons as Houston’s manager after he was promoted from bench coach when Dusty Baker retired following the 2023 season. He worked as the team’s bench coach from 2018 until becoming the manager.

His overall record is 256-229.

Espada’s uncertain future comes after the team parted ways with general manager Dana Brown in August. Three assistant general managers and Hall of Famer and special adviser Jeff Bagwell took over his responsibilities for the remainder of the season while Crane sought a replacement.

With that search ongoing, a second search for a new skipper might soon be underway.

The Astros went 81-81 to win the AL West for the fifth time in six years and become the first team in MLB history to reach the playoffs without a winning record.

They then lost Game 1 of the wild card 6-3 before being eliminated with Wednesday’s defeat. It’s a second straight playoff trip where the Astros have been swept at home in the wild card, after losing both games to Detroit in 2024.

Their loss Wednesday was their ninth straight postseason loss at home and leaves Espada winless as a manager in the playoffs.

It was a disappointing end to a season where the Astros fought through multiple injuries to reach the playoffs for the ninth time in 10 years after missing out last season. It’s a remarkable stretch in which the Astros reached the American League Championship Series seven straight times from 2017-23 and advanced to the World Series four times, winning championships in 2017 and 2022.

Star slugger Yordan Alvarez, who is the favorite to win MVP, was asked if he hopes that Espada returns next year.

“I don’t control that, so I don’t know,” he said in Spanish through a translator.

Second baseman Jose Altuve lauded Espada’s leadership.

“He’d show up every day, willing to win,” Altuve said. “I think he did everything he could to keep us there and to keep winning.”

While Espada hopes to return, he knows there’s a possibility that he won’t and reflected on the time he's spent in Houston.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” he said. “I’ve been in a few piles. I’ve been soaked in Champagne. I have created some really great relationships. I have witnessed some Hall of Fame players that I coached and I created. I’ve been a part of some really special years… every manager’s dream is to coach and lead players like this in an organization that gives you the opportunity to always get the best players so you can consistently win divisions and go to the World Series.”

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