TURIN, Italy (AP) — The ATP Tour unveiled a new player compensation plan on Friday that is projected to exceed $350 million starting in 2028 and provide better pay for up to 250 players in men’s tennis .

Under ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi’s “One Vision” plan , the top 100 earners are projected to make at least $1.1 million from 2028 (up 39% on 2025), the top 175 at least $450,000 (up 47%) and the top 250 at least $250,000 (up 67%).

A central investment of more than $100 million from 2028 comprises the $50 million ATP Bonus Pool, a $25 million year-end rankings bonus and $26 million for player pensions.

Together with on-site prize money and tournament profit sharing, the total will be more than $350 million in total player compensation across the ATP. When Grand Slam prize money is included, the total is projected to increase to more than half a billion dollars.

“The costs of competing at the highest level are significant and we want more players to have the financial support and certainty to invest in their teams, their preparation and ultimately their careers,” Gaudenzi said.

The annual ATP bonus pool will grow to $50 million, more than doubling the current $21.5 million. Payments will go to players ranked in the top 30 going into each mandatory Masters 1000 event, with the No. 1 player eligible for $2 million per event. The current five-event minimum will be removed, so players earn from the first mandatory Masters 1000 event that they play.

Another move regards ATP Ventures, which will bring the Tour’s media, data and central sponsorship rights together for the first time.

Doubles revisions on hold

A controversial proposal to limit doubles draws and drastically reduce prize money in that category was put on hold.

“Discussions on proposals for doubles will continue, allowing time for further consultation before a decision by the end of the year,” an ATP statement said. “Doubles remains a core part of the ATP Tour and the review is focused on finding a model that secures its long-term future.”

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