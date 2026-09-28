Auburn guard Sira Thienou to miss the season after tearing a knee ligament while training

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn guard Sira Thienou will miss the upcoming women's basketball season after tearing a knee ligament during training.

Thienou, a 6-foot-2 junior from Mali and one of six transfers who joined the Tigers during the offseason, announced the news in a social media post. She played the past two seasons at Southeastern Conference foe Mississippi.

“Coming to Auburn, I was so excited for this new chapter and everything this season was going to bring," she wrote. "I couldn’t wait to step on the court, compete and show the Auburn Family who I am as a player and a person. Unfortunately, God has a different plan for me, and my season has come to an early end after tearing my ACL.”

Thienou started 29 games for the Rebels last season, averaging 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She scored in double figures 11 times and was instrumental in Ole Miss making the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn, meanwhile, finished 15-17 last season and missed the postseason. Thienou’s explosiveness was expected to boost Auburn’s lackluster offense, which ranked last in the SEC in 2025-26.

The Tigers open the regular season against Alabama State on Nov. 2.

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