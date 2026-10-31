Bailey, Gause lead NC State to 31-10 win over California

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Bailey threw a pair of touchdowns to lead N.C. State to a 31-10 win over California on Saturday.

It has been a tumultuous week for the Wolfpack (4-4, 2-3 ACC) who fired coach Dave Doeren, the winningest coach in program history, last Saturday. Doeren’s 14-year tenure came to an end after consecutive ACC losses to Wake Forest and Stanford.

Under interim coach Todd Goebbel, the Wolfpack took control of the Golden Bears (3-6, 2-4) in the third quarter. With the game tied at 10, Bailey threw a 38-yard touchdown to Chance Robinson and then Darius Johnson rushed for a 2-yard score to give the Wolfpack a 24-10 advantage.

Bailey finished 13 of 25 for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Davion Gause added 104 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The strong third quarter was a welcomed change for N.C. State. The Wolfpack were outscored 28-0 in the third quarter in the previous two league losses. The 31-28 loss at Stanford on Oct. 23 turned out to be Doeren’s last.

After falling behind 10-0, Cal tied the game at the half with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to Chase Hendricks and a 38-yard field goal by Towns McGough.

The Bears were unable to exploit an N.C. State’s pass defense which had been struggling in ACC play. Sagapolutele completed 29 of 45 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Jet lagged

Cal and Stanford joined the ACC before the 2024 season. The two California schools are 0-3 in conference road games in the Eastern time zone that start at noon.

Saturday’s loss was the first time the Golden Bears have had to play in the early time slot. They are 4-4 in ACC road games in the Eastern time zone.

The takeaway

California: The Bears have lost 5 of 6 under first-year coach Tosh Lupoi and will have to win out to qualify for a bowl game.

N.C. State: The combination of the coaching change and the unfamiliar opponent saw a streak of 31 consecutive announced sellout crowds end with Saturday’s game. The streak started with a 27-14 win over Texas Tech on Sept. 17, 2022.

Up next

N.C. State: The Wolfpack host Duke next Saturday.

California: The Bears have an open week before traveling to Virginia on Nov. 14.

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