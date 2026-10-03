Bailey's career-high 373 yards passing, 2 TDs lead NC State past Louisville 31-28

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — CJ Bailey threw for a career-high 373 yards and two touchdowns as N.C. State held on to beat Louisville 31-28 on Saturday.

The Wolfpack (3-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have now won two straight since a stunning last-second loss to Vanderbilt .

Kanoah Vinesett’s 28-yard field goal with 4:09 left spelled the difference for the Wolfpack, who piled up 493 total yards.

Joshisa Trader led N.C. State with 92 yards on five catches, while Tyran Warren contributed a 34-yard touchdown grab.

Isaac Brown rushed for 125 yards on nine carries with a touchdown for Louisville (2-3, 1-2), which dropped its second straight. Keyjuan Brown added 88 yards and a score on eight carries. Tre Richardson had 117 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight catches.

Lincoln Kienholz threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-30 passing.

N.C. State led 28-14 in the third quarter following Will Wilson’s 1-yard touchdown run. After Louisville answered with a touchdown of its own, N.C. State looked poised to extend its lead back to double digits. The Wolfpack marched down to the Louisville 8 before Bailey was intercepted in the end zone by Kaleb Beasley.

Two plays later, Isaac Brown sprinted for a 70-yard touchdown to tie it.

Louisville made the first costly mistake, a fumble by Brown at the N.C. State 21-yard line late in the first quarter. The Wolfpack responded in methodical fashion. Bailey avoided an oncoming rusher and found Keenan Jackson alone for a 19-yard touchdown, capping a 14-play, 79-yard drive to make it 10-0.

The takeaway

Louisville: Kienholz was listed as questionable all week after getting hurt in last week’s loss to Wake Forest . But the senior showed no ill effects from the injury, helping the Cardinals gain 485 total yards. Keeping him healthy will be a priority with a short week on tap.

N.C. State: Second halves haven’t been kind lately. The Wolfpack can breathe a sigh of relief after surviving another dramatic finish.

Up next

Louisville: Hosts Florida St. on Friday.

N.C. State: Hosts Wake Forest next Saturday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here