TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield has come a long way since he spent half a season with the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

He regained his love for football with the Los Angeles Rams after the Panthers released him, and revived his career in Tampa Bay when he replaced Tom Brady in 2023. Mayfield has made two Pro Bowls with the Buccaneers and signed two nine-figure contracts.

But Mayfield has been slowed by injuries this season and has struggled — five touchdown passes, seven turnovers and a 79 passer rating in seven starts.

His inconsistency is a big reason why the Buccaneers are just 3-7. They face a key game on Monday night against the NFC South-leading Panthers (5-5).

A victory puts Tampa Bay one game behind the Panthers and the Buccaneers would hold the tiebreaker advantage by sweeping the season series. A loss means it’ll take an extraordinary finish to avoid a second straight season out of the playoffs.

“Obviously, we wouldn’t want to be (in this position). If we could change it, we would love to, but we can’t,” Mayfield said. “So, it’s intentionality, focus. I told you guys the energy, the camaraderie that we have, I think, is the recipe for our success. Now it’s just playing a full game as a full team — all three phases playing together and doing that week in, week out. Not really caring what’s next. It’s whatever is the task at hand and going from there.”

When the teams met in Carolina last month, Mayfield returned after missing three games with a fractured right thumb. He threw just 11 passes in a 43-13 rout behind an offense that ran for 258 yards.

Bucky Irving had 106 yards rushing, Kenny Gainwell ran for 88 and Sean Tucker had 52 yards. But the Panthers have a new defensive coordinator this time around. Todd Walsh replaced Ejiro Evero on Oct. 30.

“We’re facing a different coordinator, so schematically, it is different. It’s a big wholesale change in what they’re doing,” Mayfield said. “So, just being able to study the last three weeks with them and see the adjustments. … They simplified, and their guys are just playing fast. They’re comfortable, they’re playing fast, kind of letting the D-line play more aggressive upfield. So, you can see they’re definitely working through it. You’ve seen the change in the last two games especially.”

Mayfield is 6-1 against Carolina, which acquired the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick from Cleveland after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. Mayfield was 1-5 for the Panthers before they cut him. He joined the Rams a couple of days later, led them to a win in a Thursday night game and started three more games in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers signed Mayfield to a one-year, $4 million contract in 2023 to compete with Kyle Trask after Brady retired.

He led the Buccaneers to a 9-8 record, an NFC South title and a playoff win over Philadelphia. Mayfield’s success that season — 4,044 yards passing, 28 TDs, 10 picks and 94.6 rating — helped Dave Canales, who was Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator for one season, get the head coaching position in Carolina.

Mayfield signed a $100 million, three-year contract after that season and was even better in 2024 when the Buccaneers went 10-7 and won the division title again. He threw for 4,500 yards with 41 TDs, 16 picks and a 106.8 rating.

Mayfield was an MVP candidate after a 6-2 start last season, but injuries plagued him the rest of the way and the Bucs went 2-7 down the stretch.

Still, he got a $165 million, three-year extension with $120 million guaranteed. Now, the team needs him to play like a franchise quarterback in the biggest game of the season.

“I think he’s gaining a little bit more confidence in that,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said of Mayfield’s thumb. “He did take another shot on it in the game, right on a helmet, of course, but he’s so tough that he’s going to keep fighting through it. It’ll probably be lingering a little bit throughout the whole season, but he’s definitely throwing it a lot more accurately, the ball is coming out cleaner, and that’s shown up for the last couple of days of practice.”

Mayfield also is bothered by a foot sprain.

The Buccaneers have won 11 of 13 against the Panthers, including five straight at home.

“I believe both sides understand the magnitude of this game right now,” Canales said. “And it’s another championship opportunity for us to be able to get our minds right, feel the urgency of the moment, and then go out there and be able to focus and execute.”

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