Baraka Okojie’s 14 help George Mason beat Coppin State 68-51

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Baraka Okojie had 14 points in George Mason’s 68-51 win against Coppin State on Friday.

Okojie also contributed three steals for the Patriots (2-0). Shane Pendergrass scored 13 points, going 5 of 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Emmanuel Kanga shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Tafara Gapare finished with 12 points for the Eagles (0-2). Coppin State also got eight points from Brendan Johnson. Malik Shackleford also had eight points.

George Mason took the lead for good with 19:34 left in the first half. The score was 46-23 at halftime, with Pendergrass racking up nine points. George Mason was outscored by Coppin State in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Okojie led the way with a team-high six second-half points.

Up next

George Mason plays UMKC on Thursday, and Coppin State hosts Cheyney on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.