Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand are about to be in the Florida Panthers' lineup together for the first time since the title-clinching game of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, which was more than 17 months ago.

The Panthers made the announcement Wednesday morning that both are back from knee injuries and expected to play against the Ottawa Senators.

“They're back,” the team said in a social media post.

The returns were not unexpected, though Marchand's might have come a few days before the Panthers initially anticipated. Florida made some roster adjustments this week to free up cap space needed to get both into the lineup, the clearest sign that the returns were very close.

Both appeared in only two of Florida's first 24 games this season. Barkov played the first two, Marchand played the next two, and both got hurt during their second contests of the year. But late November was always the target for both, and they evidently hit the rehab finish line together.

Barkov missed all of last season because of ligament tears in his right knee. He played in Florida’s first two games this season, both on the road, before hurting his left knee on Oct. 1. Marchand made his season debut on Oct. 4, then hurt his knee in a game two days later.

Both have been practicing for much of November.

Marchand, 38, is in his third season with the Panthers after playing his first 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins — one of the team’s top rivals. He was traded to Florida in March 2025 and helped the Panthers win their second straight Stanley Cup that season.

Barkov, 31, is Florida’s all-time leader in goals, assists and points. He was the team’s leader in games played as well, but since getting hurt he has ceded that spot to Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

“It’s huge," Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola said of Barkov. "He’s the face of the team, the leader and probably our most important player.”

See AP’s full NHL coverage here