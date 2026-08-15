Barron returns pick 97 yards for a TD as Stidham leads Broncos to runaway 27-7 win over Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Jarrett Stidham threw a touchdown pass in his bid to keep his hold on Denver’s backup job and Jahdae Barron returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown as the Broncos overwhelmed the Atlanta Falcons 27-7 on Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Stidham completed 9 of 15 passes for 131 yards, including a 5-yard scoring pass to Jaleel McLaughlin, while playing the first half.

Denver coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday starting quarterback Bo Nix would not play against Atlanta. Nix is expected to make his preseason debut next week at home against Green Bay. Sam Ehlinger played the second half, completing 10 of 14 passes for 67 yards, after Stidham led the Broncos to a 24-0 halftime lead.

Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 3 of 5 passes for 22 yards while playing two series. Tagovailoa's expected competition for the starting job has been on hold with Michael Penix Jr. still not cleared for team drills as he continues his recovery from surgery on his left knee.

Cooper Rush, who played behind Tagovailoa, threw two interceptions, including Barron's pick returned for a touchdown. A deflection by linebacker Karene Reid on Rush's pass for Chris Blair set up the interception.

Two prominent Atlanta starters, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London, were in uniform but did not play. The Falcons were held to 192 yards in the debut for coach Kevin Stefanski.

A fumble by McLaughlin set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Atlanta's third quarterback, undrafted rookie Jack Strand, late in the third quarter.

Falcons second-year edge rusher James Pearce Jr. had two tackles as a backup hours after the NFL announced his suspension without pay for the first eight games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension begins on Aug. 30 and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 2. He is expected to play in the remaining preseason games.

Pearce's suspension was the second major hit to the Falcons' pass rush, following Jalon Walker's season-ending torn ACL in his left knee. Pearce led Atlanta with 10.5 sacks as a rookie. Walker had 5.5 sacks.

New turf after World Cup

A new Field Turf playing surface was installed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NFL season after real grass was used for eight World Cup soccer games this summer.

Injuries

Broncos linebacker Levelle Bailey was carted off the field with an ankle injury and listed as questionable.

Up next

Broncos: Host Green Bay next Friday.

Falcons: Following joint practices at the Colts next week, Atlanta will play at Indianapolis on Aug. 22.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here