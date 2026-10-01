Battle of the Bays features winless Buccaneers and struggling Packers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Battle of the Bays features two struggling teams searching for an identity and a win.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-3) need a victory even more than the Green Bay Packers (1-2) on Sunday. They're trying to avoid an 0-4 start because only one team in NFL history — the 1992 Chargers — overcame that to make the playoffs.

But 1-3 isn't much better so there's plenty of urgency for the Packers, who were booed at Lambeau Field following an embarrassing loss to Atlanta in their home opener last Thursday.

At least Green Bay has quarterback Jordan Love. Tampa Bay is turning to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels after Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb in a loss to Minnesota.

“For us, it’s just trying to get a win," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. "(Jalon Daniels) is not playing by himself. Everybody has to do their job. We’ve got to coach it the right way on both sides of the ball, including special teams. He’s got to play and just do his job. We’ve got 21 other guys that (are) going to be out there playing with him, so he’s not by himself. It’s (a) nervous (feeling) but it’s exciting at the same time because you get to see somebody play. No matter where you come from, your first NFL game has to come at some point, whether you’re a first-round pick or whether you’re a free agent. You’ve got to touch the field for the first time at some point, and then you’ve got to play. He’s just got to play.”

While the Buccaneers have a new quarterback, Love will have new faces blocking for him. The Packers have had to revamp their offensive line because of several injuries. They signed veteran guards Kevin Zeitler, Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton this week.

“It’s just a matter getting to work, seeing how fast those guys can pick up the offense,” Love said of the recent additions. “I think at the end of the day, putting the best five out there and there’s always going to be some competition in those positions, so do whatever the team feels best at that position.”

Need to know

Green Bay (1-2) at Tampa Bay (0-3).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Packers by 1 1/2.

Against the spread: Packers 0-3; Buccaneers 0-3.

Last week: Packers lost to the Falcons 35-14; Buccaneers lost to the Vikings 23-16.

Last meeting: Buccaneers beat the Packers 34-20 on Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay.

Series record: Packers lead 34-24-1

Matchup to watch

Packers wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden vs. Buccaneers cornerbacks Zyon McCollum, Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison. McCollum has allowed a passer rating of just 69.3 in the first three games. He’ll be tested by Watson, who has 17 catches for 284 yards and four TDs.

Stats and stuff

— Packers QB Jordan Love has 89 TD passes, tied with Tobin Rote for No. 5 in team history. Love has thrown multiple TD passes in each of the first three games, the first Packers QB to do so since Aaron Rodgers in 2020.

— WR Christian Watson is the first Packers player with a TD catch in each of the first three games of the season since Davante Adams in 2018. Watson is the first Packers player with four TD receptions in the first three games since Jordy Nelson in 2016.

— Watson is the first Packers player with 15-plus catches, 275-plus receiving yards and four-plus receiving TDs in the first three games of the season since WR James Lofton in 1983.

— Safety Xavier McKinney had his 20th career interception last week.

— Packers punter Daniel Whelan placed four punts inside the 20-yard line last week.

— The Buccaneers are 0-3 for the first time since 2014.

— Jalon Daniels will be the first backup quarterback to start for Tampa Bay since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2018.

— The Buccaneers allowed 230 total yards against Minnesota on Sunday, their fewest allowed in a game this season and the second-fewest overall since the start of the 2025 season.

— WR Ted Hurst III had a 40-yard touchdown reception vs. Minnesota for his first career score.

— OLB David Walker has two sacks in his first three career games.

— Kicker Chase McLaughlin is 9 for 9 this season. He leads the NFL with 14 field goals of at least 50 yards since 2025.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here