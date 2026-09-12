Baylor lands Ukraine’s Kate Koval after LSU exit because Tigers brought in Russian player

Baylor signed Ukrainian center Kate Koval, the school announced Saturday, several weeks after she left LSU because Tigers coach Kim Mulkey brought in a Russian player.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the two countries have been at war since.

Koval was allowed to enter the transfer portal outside of the normal window after she was granted a legislative relief waiver by the NCAA that was approved earlier this week, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about it.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Kate to Baylor,” Bears coach Nicki Collen said in a statement. “She has played at an elite level over the last two seasons and has shown the consistent ability to score around the rim and protect the rim. Kate, at 6-foot-5, can be a decision maker on the perimeter both as a scorer and facilitator, which will expand our offense. Her shot-blocking ability will help anchor our defense. She is an elite student with a big heart for others, and our fans will love her on and off the court.”

Koval had posted on social media last week about her decision to leave LSU . Now she'll be at the school that Mulkey turned into a women's basketball powerhouse before leaving to coach the Tigers.

“For me, this war is not distant or abstract,” Koval wrote . “People close to me have been killed and wounded in Russian attacks, and places where I grew up and first began playing basketball have been destroyed by missile strikes.

“The timing of this situation and the deeply personal effect it has had on me, my family, and those we care about who continue to live through and fight this war ultimately made me question whether LSU remained the right place for me. This decision has not been easy. While I understand and respect that roster decisions are a part of college basketball. I have to remain true to myself, my values, and my country.”

Koval averaged 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks last season for the Tigers. She started her college career at Notre Dame and averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in the 2024-25 season.

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