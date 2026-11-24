MIAMI (AP) — Trey Beamer’s 31 points led Florida International over Southern Utah 81-66 on Tuesday.

Beamer added six assists for the Panthers (5-1). Tijan Saine scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 15 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Mason Blazer shot 4 for 8, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

JaJuan Nicholls led the way for the Thunderbirds (3-5) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Southern Utah also got 12 points from Anthony Breland.

Saine’s 17-point second half helped Florida International close out the 15-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.