Bear Bachmeier powers No. 8 BYU past Iowa State, 24-10

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Bear Bachmeier threw for a season-high 329 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 BYU to a 24-10 victory over Iowa State on Friday night.

Bachmeier completed 73% of his passes en route to his fourth career 300-yard game. He also ran for a career-best 109 yards to help the Cougars (5-0, 3-0 Big 12) overcome the absence of running back LJ Martin.

It was the second straight season Bachmeier threw for more than 300 yards against Iowa State (3-3, 1-2) and his first career 100-yard game on the ground.

Jaylen Raynor threw for 98 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cyclones. Aiden Flora added 86 yards on the ground but had only 11 yards rushing before halftime.

Bachmeier completed his first seven passes and generally played with more confidence and efficiency as a passer after struggling against TCU. He went 4 of 4 on BYU’s opening drive, and added a 26-yard run, to power the Cougars to their first touchdown. Journee Tonga weaved past defenders on a 6-yard scamper to finish off the scoring drive.

Bachmeier rolled out on a misdirection and hit Roger Saleapaga in stride for a 63-yard pass to set up BYU’s second scoring drive. Kyler Kasper scored two plays later, backpedaling across the goal line to help the Cougars take a 14-3 lead with 1:51 left before halftime.

BYU used stingy defense to keep Iowa State from ever threatening to close the gap. The Cougars allowed six total yards in the second quarter, yielding only 0.5 yards per play.

Bachmeier’s second TD pass, a 75-yard dart to Legend Glasker, extended BYU’s lead to 21-3 with 1:09 left in the third quarter.

The Takeaway

Iowa State’s offense sputtered badly against BYU. The Cyclones totaled only 49 yards before halftime and went 3-and-out on three straight second quarter drives.

With Martin sidelined, seven players had at least one carry for BYU and helped the Cougars finish with 177 yards on the ground.

Up next

Iowa State: At Arizona on Oct. 24.

BYU: Hosts Notre Dame on Oct. 17.

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