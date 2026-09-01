Bears coach Ben Johnson and GM Ryan Poles see team poised for another run despite injuries

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After trading 2023 second-round draft pick Gervon Dexter and going through a training camp with injuries to key players, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles still views his team as capable of defending the NFC North title.

The major reason is quarterback Caleb Williams' development in his second season under coach Ben Johnson and third year overall.

“I think the first year, he was white-knuckling the whole time, trying to figure it out, trying to do it right,” Poles said Tuesday. “He continues to do that, wanting to do it right, but I think you see that joy back in his game where he’s playing free.”

Johnson backed that thought about Williams, who threw only five passes in preseason.

“I’ve seen a very composed person every time he steps into the building,” Johnson said. “This guy, you know, might have had a little bit of goofy to him a year ago. And I use that term with love.

"And now you just see a more serious player and intent every time I’m around him. And I think his teammates feel that as well.”

The Bears may need an explosive offense and more focused QB because their secondary is still in question coming out of training camp despite being an area Poles sees as loaded with versatile players.

Nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon’s injury situation is an issue. He suffered an offseason calf injury and hasn’t practiced all training camp, after missing 14 regular-season games last season with a groin injury.

Poles said he’s still hopeful of Gordon’s return.

“Any time you have an injury and you’re coming back from something, there’s discomfort that you have to push through and that’s what it comes down to,” Poles said. “So we haven’t been able to get over that hump and we’re not progressing as fast as we’d like. That’s really all I have to say about that.”

Up front on defense, the trade of Dexter for a fifth-round pick and cornerback Clark Phillips III allowed the Bears to set up budding young defensive tackles Jordan van den Berg and Jayden Loving with more potential playing time. They avoided a big pay day next year for a veteran player who hasn’t fit well into defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme.

“Those young guys started making a push when we got through camp, and along with obviously Grady (Jarrett), (Kentavius) Street and Neville Gallimore),” Poles said. “And we felt like the timing made sense for us. So really, it was about the shape in the room and really how well those young guys were doing, too. So, we feel really good and confident in our talent level at that position.”

Phillips could eventually fit their plans to replace Gordon, but he hasn’t played much slot cornerback in the NFL. For now, they’ll use fourth-round rookie Malik Muhammad in the slot. They’ve also considered Josh Blackwell, Xavier Woods, and even first-round rookie safety Dillon Thieneman.

Injuries hit the secondary during camp, starting with Gordon. Safety Coby Bryant is out until at least December. In addition, cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson were hurt during a joint practice last week against the Titans, but both returned Tuesday from minor issues to practice.

The injuries were less severe on offense, with only running back Kyle Monangai a real question for the Sept. 13 opener against the Panthers.

The Bears fought through injury and consistency issues at left tackle to settle on Braxton Jones protecting Williams' blind side, possibly until starter Ozzy Trapilo returns from knee surgery. It now appears Trapilo is well ahead of schedule and made it onto the 53-man roster.

“We’re going to be able to operate as an offense and I think we’ll be able to score points,” Johnson said. "It’s going to take all 11 of those guys out there in order to get that done.”

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