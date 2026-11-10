Bears say they didn't play up to their standards during a sloppy win over the Bucs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have lofty expectations for their play. They failed to meet those standards in a sloppy win over Tampa Bay.

The focus on that complete picture was an important development for coach Ben Johnson.

“I think the good teams, even when they get victories, if they don’t hit those benchmarks, then there leaves some more to be desired,” Johnson said, “and I felt that from our crew, which is a good thing. I think that’s the next evolution of this team, not just that we win but the manner in which we play. So we’ve got to continue that.”

The Bears hit their bye week with a four-game win streak and a 7-2 record. But they weren't exactly thrilled with how they performed in the last part of Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Buccaneers.

The biggest issue was five turnovers, including a career-high four interceptions by Caleb Williams. But the Bears made a wide array of mistakes before Cairo Santos kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the team to an unlikely victory given how it played for much of the night.

“A win’s a win so you’re obviously happy about it,” offensive lineman Jonah Jackson said Monday. “To our standard, it wasn’t exactly what we want it to be. There’s a lot of things on tape that we need to fix and clean up. Nothing that we can’t be better on next game.”

Chicago jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Tampa Bay. But it was unable to put the Bucs away because of turnovers and penalties. Johnson also credited Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles and his defense.

“It is a good unit and they make it very challenging,” Johnson said. “In some ways, we started the game off right and we finished it strong, but that middle second and third quarter, that wasn’t quite our style of play.”

What's working

Jeffery Simmons has one sack in each of his first two games after he was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Tennessee. It looks as if the All-Pro defensive tackle also is having a positive effect on the rest of Chicago's defense.

Linebacker Devin Bush had a game-high nine tackles against Tampa Bay after he had six tackles and a sack in Simmons' debut with the Bears. Simmons also was on the field when Shemar Turner got his first career sack in the third quarter against the Bucs.

What needs help

The Bears have been penalized 40 times for 361 yards during their win streak. One of their nine penalties against the Buccaneers was a questionable holding call on D’Marco Jackson that wiped out a 91-yard kickoff return by Zavion Thomas in the third quarter.

Stock up

Cam Lewis picked off Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield in the final minute of the first half, making a diving catch in front of receiver Tez Johnson. It was Lewis' second career interception.

The versatile Lewis has turned into a key player for a Chicago secondary that has been hit hard by injuries. He signed a two-year contract with the Bears in free agency.

"I’m just really, really having fun playing with (this) group of guys, and just trying to get better,” Lewis said.

Stock down

Williams got off to a fast start before throwing three interceptions in the second quarter and one more in the third. He was picked off once — in Week 2 against Minnesota — in his first five games this season.

“I know he was trying to dirt or throw away a couple of those, and we just got to do a better job of getting that job done,” Johnson said. “The other one’s just the coverage recognition part of it. That’s what a Todd Bowles defense is known for, and they can make it challenging. And so there’ll be good ones for us to put in our memory bank and draw from next time we go against a team like that.”

Williams, who turns 25 on Nov. 18, has 55 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions in 40 regular-season games since he was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft.

Injuries

There was no update on wide receiver Luther Burden, who left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win because of a concussion.

Key number

7 — Santos has made seven game-winning field goals in the final two minutes or overtime with the Bears, ranking third in franchise history.

Up next

Following the bye week, the Bears host the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 22. The Bears beat the Saints 26-14 at Soldier Field last year.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here