Beau Pribula throws 3 first-quarter TD passes and No. 25 Virginia routs Norfolk State 59-3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Beau Pribula threw three first-quarter touchdown passes, and No. 25 Virginia rolled to a 59-3 win over Norfolk State on Friday night.

Jacquon Gibson caught scoring tosses of 30 and 6 yards and Ty’Liric Coleman, Da’Shawn Martin, Isaiah Robinson and Hayden Rollison also hauled in touchdown catches for the Cavaliers (2-0). After rushing for 258 yards against N.C. State in its opener, Virginia threw for 229 yards and six scores.

Coach Tony Elliott's Cavaliers exacted a measure of revenge on former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, now Norfolk State's coach. Vick led the Hokies to wins over Virginia in 1999 and 2000 by a combined score of 73-28.

Deljay Bailey threw interceptions on the Spartans’ first two drives and finished 15 for 25 for 152 yards.

Pribula went 12 of 14 for 162 yards before yielding to backups Eli Holstein and Cole Geer. Holstein, a Pittsburgh transfer, threw for two scores.

Reserve linebacker Justin Rowe capped the scoring with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:17 left in the game.

Hillman continues creating turnovers

Michigan transfer safety Brandyn Hillman picked off a pair of first-quarter passes to set up Virginia’s first two touchdowns. Hillman also had an interception and forced a fumble in the Cavaliers' win over N.C. State.

The takeaway

Norfolk State: While their coach was a dynamic NFL quarterback, play behind center remains a problem for the Spartans. They threw for just 94 yards in their loss to Old Dominion and finished with 168 Friday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers showed they could pass the ball after their run-dominant opener. Virginia should get a tougher test next weekend when it faces West Virginia.

Up next

Norfolk State: The Spartans host Tidewater region rival Hampton on Sept. 19.

Virginia: The Cavaliers play West Virginia on Sept. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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