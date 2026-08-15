Beavers’ 2-run pinch-hit single sparks the Orioles’ 6-5 win over the Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Beavers hit a two-run, pinch-hit single in the seventh to put Baltimore ahead to stay, Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser homered, and the Orioles beat Tampa Bay 6-5 on Friday night to snap the Rays' nine-game win streak.

Chris Bassit, activated off the 60-day IL before the game, allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first appearance since June 3.

Josh Walker (1-0) earned the win with 2/3 innings in relief and Cam Sanders got the final out to end Tampa Bay's three-run ninth-inning rally for his second save.

Garrett Cleavinger (4-4) took the loss as Tampa Bay used six relievers behind opener Steven Matz. The Rays, who returned home following a 9-0 road trip, maintain a 6 1/2-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East .

Beavers greeted reliever Kevin Kelly with a base hit to right field with the bases loaded to break a 2-2 tie. Henderson hit a two-run home run off Chris Roycroft in the eighth, which proved to be the difference after the Rays scored three times in the ninth.

Cowser led off the third inning with a home run to right-center field to put Baltimore up 2-1.

Tampa Bay tied the game in the third after benefiting from a rare ABS challenge situation. Junior Caminero was running from first on a full-count pitch to Liam Hicks that was originally called ball four. But Orioles’ catcher Carlos Narváez challenged the call and it was overturned to strike three for the second out of the inning.

Caminero was originally sent back to first but was then awarded second on a stolen base before Victor Mesa Jr. followed with an RBI single.

Up Next

Baltimore will send RHP Kyle Brandish (7-11, 3.69 ERA) to the mound on Saturday against Tampa Bay LHP Ian Seymour (9-3, 4.08)

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