BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Charlie Becker caught touchdown passes of 62 and 32 yards and scored on a 22-yard run, helping No. 12 Indiana keep its Big Ten championship game hopes alive with a 41-14 victory over rival Purdue on Saturday night.

The Hoosiers (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 14 CFP) were waiting for the Washington-Oregon game to end to find out whether they would have a chance to defend their 2025 conference crown next Saturday in Indianapolis.

Josh Hoover, who injured his right shoulder Oct. 17 and then left at halftime after taking a big hit two weeks later, made his first start since Oct. 31 and overcame a slow start to go 17 of 22 for 284 yards and three TDs. Becker finished with five catches and 129 yards as the Hoosiers ran for 134 yards and kept the Old Oaken Bucket for the third straight year.

Ryan Browne was 17 of 24 for 116 yards with two interceptions to lead the Boilermakers (3-9, 2-7), who lost their final six games of the season. Purdue lost 66-0 and 56-3 in the last two meetings against its in-state rival. Fame Ijeboi had 18 carries for 99 yards.

This one sure didn't start like a rout as Indiana gained just 3 yards in the first quarter — its lowest total in any game since 2020. But when Jacobo Echevarria Lozano missed a 49-yard field goal wide left early in the second quarter, things unraveled quickly for Purdue.

Becker capped a five-play, 69-yard with his 22-yard TD run one play after the Boilermakers drew a 15-yard penalty. The Hoosiers took advantage of 30 more penalty yards on its next series to set up a 38-yard field goal that made it 10-0, and Nico Radicic's 40-yard field goal with 1:09 left in the first half gave Indiana a 13-0 advantage.

The Hoosiers broke it open quickly in the second half. Hoover connected with Becker on a 62-yard TD pass on the fourth play of the third quarter then hooked up with Marsh on a 5-yard TD pass midway through the third quarter to make it 27-0. Turbo Richard's 8-yard scoring run and Becker's 32-yard TD catch sealed it.

Evans Chuba threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Tra'Mar Harris and scored on a 2-yard run in the final 5 1/2 minutes to give Purdue its first TDs against a Curt Cignetti-coached team.

The takeaway

Purdue: Coach Barry Odom made progress this season — even if Saturday's score didn't show it. The Boilermakers won three games, ended their long losing streak against Big Ten foes and were more competitive. They must take a bigger step in 2027.

Indiana: Indiana's overtime loss last week left its fate in other teams' hands. What's next isn't yet clear. but Cignetti has made it clear he thinks the Hoosiers deserve a playoff spot. Another rout over Purdue won't hurt, but will it be enough to make it?

Ejected

Purdue defensive back John Slaughter was ejected in the second quarter after being called for two penalties on the same play. The first flag was for a violent face mask when he tackled Shazz Preston after a 17-yard gain. When confronted by Becker about it, Slaughter shoved Becker. The refs called Slaughter for a flagrant personal foul, leading to the ejection.

Up next

Purdue: Will use a long offseason to figure out the next steps in its progression.

Indiana: Will wait to find out when and where it will play next.

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