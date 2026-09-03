Becky Sauerbrunn returns to the Thorns as a technical director

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Women's World Cup winner and former Portland Thorns defender Becky Sauerbrunn is rejoining her former team as a technical consultant for the rest of the season.

Sauerbrunn had a lengthy career as a player in the National Women's Soccer League, winning Defender of the Year honors four times to go with three league championships.

“As a player, I loved watching film, talking tactics and details, working with a backline, and this opportunity affords me all those things with a lot less running," Sauerbrunn said in a statement Thursday. "I had the privilege of a long career in this league, and I hope to be a resource for the players and staff as they work towards a championship season.”

Sauerbrunn, 41, joined the Thorns as a player in 2020 and was on the squad that won the 2022 NWSL title.

She joined the NWSL in its first year in 2013, playing for the now-defunct FC Kansas City. She also played for the Utah Royals. In all, she made 189 league appearances before her retirement in 2024 .

“Becky is a massive addition to our technical staff,” Thorns general manager Jeff Agoos said. “She will bring an excellent combination of valuable knowledge and experience that will benefit the development of our athletes and help push us to be in a position to compete for titles.”

With the U.S. national team, Sauerbrunn played in three World Cups, including with the squads that won the tournament in 2015 and 2019. She also played in three Olympics, winning a gold medal in 2012.

She was a vocal advocate for the U.S. players' fight for equal pay with their male counterparts, and was among the players who filed a complaint in 2016 with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging discrimination.

Sauerbrunn was elected president of the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association in 2020. In 2022, the women's team struck an agreement with U.S. Soccer that gave them equitable compensation.

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