CINCINNATI (AP) — After allowing six consecutive scoring drives to close last week’s 22-20 loss to the Washington Commanders , the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense has to turn the page quickly.

The Bengals have a short week to prepare for this week’s matchup against the pass-happy New Orleans Saints.

“There’s no time for (complaining),” defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “We’ve got a chance to go 8-3. That’s what we’re here to do.”

In Monday’s loss, the Bengals held the lead in the final minute and allowed consecutive big passes that set up the walk-off field goal for the Commanders. On those plays, Golden said that he needs to do a better job of coaching to prepare the players to be successful.

Bengals safety Jordan Battle said the ending came down to execution.

“We’ve got to finish better,” Battle said. “Both of those plays put us in opportunities we’ve got to capitalize on. We’ve got to be able to execute the call. Coach put us in positions to go make the plays. We’ve got to make them.”

The loss provides a critical test for a Bengals team that entered the game on a five-game winning streak with lots of momentum.

After the game, coach Zac Taylor told the team that he expects the Bengals to be back in another critical two-minute situation such as the one the Bengals faced on Monday down the road this season. The next time, the stakes will be even higher.

The Bengals need to learn from the way that Monday’s game unfolded.

“We’ve just got to stay together,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said. “Tough loss. You’ve got to stay together. We’ve got to be better as a team. We’ve just got to finish. We can’t beat ourselves at the end of the day and let teams hang in there.”

Heading into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints, an offense with a quarterback willing to push the ball down the field in Tyler Shough and a No. 1 receiver in Chris Olave who ranks sixth in the NFL in receiving yards with 866, the Bengals have challenges ahead of them this Sunday.

They also have a short week to make adjustments coming off last week’s loss on Monday night, and the Thanksgiving holiday alters the schedule.

Taylor is confident in what he’s seeing from the defense, and this week’s game gives the Bengals a chance to get back on track.

“It’s a tough league,” Taylor said. “We had a good stretch there, almost two months without losing a game, and then you get one and you remember what losing feels like and it stinks. We don’t want to be a part of it anymore. So you want to get back on track.”

Positives that the defense showed against the Commanders gave Golden reasons to feel some optimism. He highlighted the Bengals’ consistent success in the red zone, the way that the defense locked down on third down and impact pass rush moments from Boye Mafe.

Overall, though, the defense needs to be better at situational football. Golden also emphasized that the defense needs to start generating more turnovers. The Bengals only have five interceptions this season.

“We have to get some takeaways,” Golden said. “If we don’t do well in situational football and we don’t take the ball away, you leave it up to chance.”

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