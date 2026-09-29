Bengals lament mistakes in all 3 phases that kept them from going 3-0

A huge reason why the Cincinnati Bengals won their first two games was that they made significant plays in all three phases.

On Sunday, major mistakes on offense, defense and special teams prevented the Bengals from going 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

A late turnover on offense, giving up explosive plays on defense and two gaffes on special teams propelled the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 30-27 victory .

Instead of having a one-game lead in the AFC North, the Bengals are 2-1 with the rest of the division.

“I think all three phases share that one,” coach Zac Taylor said after the game. “It hurts because you feel like you had every opportunity to win it. We didn’t do it.”

Joe Burrow passed for 282 yards and three touchdowns, but he fumbled at the Steelers 46 after being sacked by Derrick Harmon. Sebastian Joseph-Day's recovery at the Bengals 49 ended any hopes of a tying field goal.

“We had a concept on that we really liked against the coverage that they called, and we’re gonna have a chance at an explosive play,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Monday. “There’s an early beat, and so he’s not going to be able to hold on to the ball long enough to make that throw. He goes into escape mode and he’s fighting to not get sacked out of field-goal range, and you see quarterbacks all the time able to wriggle just free enough to shovel the ball off and get an incomplete pass. Obviously it didn’t turn out the way he hoped. But I thought Joe played great, and I appreciate what he’s trying to do on that play. Disappointing outcome.”

The defense allowed 10 explosive plays (rushes of at least 12 yards or pass plays of at 16). Four were in the run game after they gave up only two such plays in the first two games. Of the six passes, two were touchdowns.

Special teams might have been the most frustrating. A muffed punt and a roughing-the-punter call resulted in 10 Steelers points.

Burrow said after the game that he hopes his teammates take heed of what was learned from the loss.

“Yeah, we’ve got to play more sound football than what we did today to beat a team like that,” he said.

What’s working

Burrow had two touchdown passes longer than 20 air yards on quick throws (under 2.5 seconds) against the Steelers. According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, the rest of the league has combined for one such TD pass this season.

What needs help

The Bengals have allowed 37 pass plays of at least 10 yards, tied for second most in the league. That included 11 against the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers had two deep TD passes (at least 20 air yards) after he failed to complete a deep ball the first two games.

Stock up

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims did not allow a pressure in his 21 matchups against Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt.

Stock down

Cedric Johnson's roughing-the-punter penalty during the third quarter was a game-changer. The Steelers took advantage of the penalty and scored when Rodgers completed a 6-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf to put them back on top.

Key injuries

WR Colbie Young (knee) exited in the first half with a knee injury.

Key number

14 — Games in which the Bengals have allowed 30 points or more since 2014. Four have been against the Steelers.

Up next

The Bengals host Jacksonville for the second straight season on Sunday. Cincinnati rallied to win last year's Week 2 matchup 31-27, but Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in that game that caused him to miss the next nine games, derailing Cincinnati's season.

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