Most coaches don't like coming off a Monday night game the week of Thanksgiving because of changes to the practice schedule and a short week of preparation becoming even more condensed.

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor is welcoming it, especially after his squad lost 22-20 at Washington on Monday night to end a five-game winning streak.

“We had a good stretch there, almost two months without losing a game, and then you get one and you remember what losing feels like. So you want to get back on track. I’m thankful we have a short week so we don’t have a lot of time to think about it,” Taylor said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to have a short week, get back on the field and go find ourselves a win and get back in that mindset.”

The Bengals (7-3) have a one-game lead over Cleveland and Pittsburgh in the AFC North. According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, they have a 79% chance to win the division and 97% shot to make the playoffs. A loss on Sunday, though, along with a Browns win against the Raiders, would even the division race with Cincinnati visiting Cleveland on Dec. 6.

The Saints (3-7) have struggled this season, but they are 2-1 against the AFC North, including a win at Baltimore in Week 2.

Even though most of the focus will be on quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tyler Slough, the game does feature two of the better pass rush groups in the league. Cincinnati is tied for seventh in the league with 29 sacks and New Orleans is 10th with 28.

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe is third in the league with a career-high 9 1/2 sacks, including three against Washington. New Orleans edge rushers Carl Granderson and Chase Young are also in the top 10 in sacks. Granderson is tied for sixth at 8 1/2 and Young has eight, which is tied for eighth.

Burrow has done a better job moving up in the pocket and scrambling during the last two games, which could benefit him against the Saints' talented duo.

“It’s very similar (to Washington). They’ve got good linebackers that are good rushers and they play to their strengths. I’ve got respect for these guys. So we’ll have our work cut out for us for sure,” Burrow said.

Cincinnati is giving up 10.7 yards per scramble run, second most in the league. Shough has 204 yards on 25 scrambles.

“They do a good job of creating one-on-ones. We have to do a really good job just from a protection standpoint and then obviously go playing and going out there and attacking too. So they’re one of the better teams and they’re obviously playing at a really high level right now,” Shough said.

Need to know

New Orleans (3-7) at Cincinnati (7-3).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Bengals by 10.

Against the spread: Saints 4-6; Bengals 5-5.

Last week: Saints lost to Bears 21-13; Bengals lost to Commanders 22-20.

Last meeting: Bengals beat Saints 30-26 on Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans.

Series record: Bengals lead 8-7.

Matchup to watch

Bengals TE Mike Gesicki versus Saints safety Justin Reid. Gesicki has six touchdown catches, tied for third among tight ends, and is averaging a career-high 9.9 yards per target. Reid has allowed three touchdowns when covering tight ends, most among NFL safeties, and 11.8 yards per target.

Stats and stuff

— The Bengals have won two of the past three in the series.

— This is a matchup of two of the better red-zone offenses in the league. Cincinnati has scored a TD on 28 of 39 trips, and its 71.8% conversion rate is third in the league. New Orleans is fourth at 71%, with TDs on 22 of 31 drives.

— Shough has completed at least 25 passes in a league-best seven games this season and has a TD pass in five straight games.

— Saints WR Chris Olave is sixth in the league with 886 receiving yards. He has five games with at least nine catches, including nine for 102 yards against Chicago last week.

— Burrow leads the league with 3,095 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and a 74.2% completion rate. He is just the fourth player in league history, and first since Drew Brees in 2016, to have at least 3,000 passing yards, 25 TD passes and a 70% completion rate through the first 10 games of a season.

— Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are on pace to become just the fourth teammate duo since 1966 to each rank in the top five in both receiving yards and touchdowns in a season. Both are tied for fourth with seven receiving scores while Chase is fourth with 909 receiving yards and Higgins is fifth with 867. Wes Chandler and Kellen Winslow of the 1982 Chargers were the last to do it.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.

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