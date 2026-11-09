Bengals surge into showdown vs. Steelers after a victory in Madrid and 4-game win streak

With the Cincinnati Bengals on a four-game winning streak and off to the best start of the Zac Taylor era, the eighth-year coach hopes his team can keep the momentum as a first-place showdown in the AFC North looms on Sunday night.

The Bengals’ 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, tied them with the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the division at 6-2. It is Cincinnati’s best start since 2015, when it won its first eight games and won the AFC North with a 12-4 record.

Taylor hopes the camaraderie and bonding from the international trip will serve as a springboard for the rest of the season.

“It seemed like they spent a lot of time together outside the hotel. My favorite part of winning a game like that with the long travel is the plane, just the volume and camaraderie on the plane,” Taylor said. “I certainly felt that last night when I’m sitting in my seat and watching all the players come by, the attitude they have, joking with their teammates and telling stories about the week or telling stories about the game.”

The Bengals have won four straight with at least 30 points scored for the first time in the franchise’s 59-season history. Joe Burrow has a 77% completion rate during the winning streak with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. Tee Higgins has hauled in five touchdowns, and Ja’Marr Chase has 32 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has done its part during the win streak, forcing eight turnovers along with seven sacks.

Teams playing the week after winning an international game are 17-9, according to Sportradar, but the Steelers will be rested after their bye week and will look to sweep the season series after a 30-27 victory in Pittsburgh on Sept. 27.

Taylor has already adjusted the week’s practice schedule. Wednesday will be a late afternoon walkthrough before normal practices on Thursday and Friday.

“I think common sense would tell you it’s probably a little challenging (coming back after being abroad), but again, I think we have a great mindset right now. We just got to keep building off these wins we’ve had,” Taylor said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to be back here in front of our fans, and our players will be fired up and ready to go.”

What’s working

The offense is 28 of 44 on third down conversions during the four-game winning streak. The 63.6% conversion rate leads the league during that span and is well above the league average of 39.3%.

What needs help

Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson had the ninth 100-yard rushing game against the Bengals since the start of last season, which is the most in the league. It is also the second straight game an opposing back has gone over the century mark after Tennessee’s Tony Pollard had 117 rushing yards in Week 8. Things don’t get any easier against Pittsburgh, as Jaylen Warren has gone over 100 yards in two of the past three meetings against Cincinnati.

Stock up

CB Josh Newton bounced back after struggling against the Titans. He played 56 of 62 snaps, mostly at slot corner, and was solid in coverage. He was targeted three times and allowed two receptions for 30 yards.

Stock down

CB DJ Turner picked up two pass interference penalties, both on Atlanta’s touchdown drives. He has three on the season, which is tied for seventh most in the league.

Injuries

Guard Dylan Fairchild suffered a chest/shoulder injury late in Sunday’s game, but Taylor had no update on the second-year lineman’s status going into the week. Safety Kyle Dugger has missed two games with a quadriceps issue.

Key number

4: Times a quarterback in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) has led the league in completions, passing yards per game and passing touchdowns. Burrow currently leads the league with a 73.0% completion rate, 298.3 passing yards per game, and 23 TD throws. The previous time it happened was in 2011, by Drew Brees.

Up next

The Bengals will host the Steelers with the AFC North lead at stake. Pittsburgh has won three of its past four trips to Cincinnati.

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