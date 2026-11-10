Bernie Sanders won't support Schumer for Senate Democratic leader, saying it's time for change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday he would not be supporting Sen. Chuck Schumer as the Democratic majority leader in the new Congress, setting up a seismic confrontation after the party’s sweep to power in the midterm elections .

Sanders was joined by Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan at a news conference at the Capitol, and together they said there needs to be a new generation of leadership and a vigorous debate about the party's direction and future.

“The time is now for change," said Sanders, the independent from Vermont and essentially the father of modern progressivism in the U.S. "And I will not be supporting Chuck to be reelected as the Democratic leader.”

Slotkin, who said she is not actively seeking the job herself, explained that she wants to see potential Senate leaders present a full plan about the priorities for the new majority.

“I'm a no until and unless I see that from anyone,” she said.

The showdown has been building as Democrats marched across the Senate map to flip Republican-held seats far beyond those that were initially competitive, including in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina. Democrats, particularly in the party’s progressive wing, have been bombarding congressional offices with phone calls saying it’s time for new leadership.

They mentioned Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland as a potential contender, but they did not pledge support to him. Van Hollen is considering a run and it is not clear how much backing he would have from colleagues.

“I am in the process right now of calling my colleagues,” Van Hollen said at a Washington event Tuesday.

Schumer, 75, has shown little signs of stepping aside, especially after he just led his party to power.

“I’m confident I will be elected," Schumer said at the Capitol.

Pressed about his own future in an interview with AP shortly after the party's election wins, Schumer said he was focused on the year ahead.

“The focus has got to be on getting things done,” he told AP.

While Republicans have been meeting behind closed doors Tuesday to choose their party leaders for the next Congress, the Democrats in the Senate have just begun those conversations ahead of elections expected later this month.

Associated Press writer Steven Sloan contributed to this report.