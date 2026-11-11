Big hit by Capitals' Jakob Chychrun on Senators' Nick Cousins deemed to be clean after review

The thunderous hit by Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun that injured Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins late in the teams' game Tuesday night was determined not to be a penalty after on-ice officials reviewed the play.

With three minutes left in regulation, Chychrun forcefully lowered his left shoulder into the chest of Cousins, whose head was just tilting up after passing the puck. Cousins’ head hit off the glass and then the ice. He had to be helped off, did not return and coach Travis Green said afterward that Cousins was not doing great but did not go to the hospital.

Referees Brandon Blandina and Beau Halkidis called it a 5-minute major penalty, which allowed them to look at video replays of the hit, which was initially thought to be to Cousins' head. Because it was deemed not to include head contact, the penalty was taken off the board completely.

Green told reporters he was a little surprised about the call, adding he "thought it was a head shot to a player that wasn’t ready for it. They must have saw it differently.”

The NHL's Department of Player Safety monitors all situations like this for potential supplemental discipline, including plays that are cataloged even if not penalized or deemed worthy of a fine or a suspension.

The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime.

Chychrun played one full season and part of another with the Senators, from 2023-24, before being traded to Washington.

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