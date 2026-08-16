Big number: Guardians reach 10,000 victories with much-needed, all-around performance vs Padres

CLEVELAND (AP) — A milestone win that included a bunch of zeros felt even bigger for the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo and three relievers combined on a one-hitter as Cleveland became the third AL franchise to reach 10,000 victories with a 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Cantillo (9-7), who was drafted by San Diego in 2017, gave up a single in the first inning and pitched the first six before Colin Holderman, Hunter Gaddis and Erik Sabrowski put the finishing touches in ending the Padres' winning streak at six.

The Guardians, who were founded in 1901, joined the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox as the only AL teams at the 10K plateau. Eight NL franchises have gotten to 10,000 wins.

“It’s cool,” said Cantillo, who got his first win since July 12. “That's a lot of wins. Good franchise and obviously, it’s been around for a long time. So obviously we want to keep getting some wins and the wins that matter.”

Those have been hard to come by lately for the Guardians, who have struggled since the All-Star break (9-18) and were beginning to fade in the playoff race.

But Cantillo's outing, combined with star third baseman José Ramírez having one of his best games since undergoing hand surgery, some solid defense and aggressive baserunning had manager Stephen Vogt and several players feeling much better about things.

“This is what we’ve been talking about, a game like this where we executed offensively,” said Vogt, who has remained positive throughout his team's struggles. "Obviously, Joey, holy smokes. That was super impressive. I mean, 27 straight outs by the pitching staff without a hit. A really, really fun night. Joey was outstanding. The bullpen was great. And moving runners, causing chaos on the bases, that looked like us tonight.

“And it was a lot of fun to see.”

Ramírez got his first extra-base hit since June 13 — three days before his surgery — and had a sacrifice fly. Vogt rested the perennial MVP candidate for Friday's series opener and the day off seemed to help the switch-hitting Ramírez.

“I thought his bats have been better,” Vogt said. “Obviously the first-inning double and then the sac fly to the track as well. Each day Hosey's going to start feeling better and better. We just have to continue to monitor how he’s feeling and not push him too hard.”

The Guardians were one of baseball's most aggressive teams at the trade deadline earlier this month, adding starter Foster Griffin to the rotation and sluggers Jo Adell and Nathaniel Lowe to a lineup that was short on power.

It's taken some time for things to jell, but outfielder Steven Kwan, who has reached base in 40 of 43 games, feels the Guardians are beginning to get it together.

“All wins are really important, especially around this time,” he said. "It’s important not to grab hold so tightly on those and feel we have to win every single game. It’s definitely coming down to that time of the year. This was a great win. It’s a really good team over there. I know they’re super-hot.

“We beat some really good pitchers. We got some really good bullpen arms. We just take that confidence into these next series.”

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