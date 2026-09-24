Bills coach Brady unsatisfied with 2-0 start as Buffalo prepares to host winless Chargers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — To hear Joe Brady express his concerns, it would be easy to think the Buffalo Bills opened the season winless instead of 2-0.

Perhaps it was the rookie coach’s way of getting his message across to not overlook Buffalo’s next opponent — the Los Angeles Chargers, who are winless as they hit the road for Sunday's game.

“The house isn’t catching on fire, but smoke is showing,” said Brady, who even questioned a Josh Allen-led offense that has finished 10 of 18 possessions — not ending in kneeldowns — with touchdowns.

“With the crew that we have, I’m (unhappy) every time we don’t (score a TD), if I’m being honest, and that’s not cocky,” Brady said.

The Bills have hardly been perfect and their new-look defense has issues to sort after allowing 31 points and 24-plus first downs in each of its first two outings.

But that’s nothing compared to the Chargers. LA has opened the season with two losses for the first time since 2017, committed more turnovers (five) than scored TDs (four), has injury concerns and lost both games by the same — 26-14 — to Arizona and Las Vegas.

Despite opening with two home games, the Chargers have yet to hold a lead. They had a punt blocked and also surrendered a safety on tackle Joe Alt's holding penalty in the end zone last week. And Justin Herbert has already been sacked six times.

“I trust those guys in the locker room, so I don’t think anyone has panicked or is worried because that’s not going to do us any good,” Herbert said . “It’s moving on to the next play and understanding we’re close. We’ve made mistakes, and how do we fix them?”

The Bills followed a 36-31 season-opening win at Houston with a 41-31 win against Detroit four days later. And Buffalo has had the benefit of an expanded break to rest and analyze its deficiencies.

The time was certainly welcome on defense, with Buffalo introducing four new starters and a 3-4 system.

“I think I think all of us on defense left (the field) angry,” linebacker Terrel Bernard said, referring to the win over Detroit. “We’ve had time to kind of go back and understand where we’ve made mistakes and where we need to get better. Now it’s time to go do it.”

Need to know

Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Buffalo (2-0)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Bills by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Chargers 0-2; Bills 2-0.

Last week: Chargers lost to the Raiders 26-14; Bills beat the Lions 41-31.

Last meeting: Bills beat the Chargers 24-22 on Dec. 23, 2023, in LA.

Series record: Chargers lead 25-14-2.

Matchup to watch

Bills pass rush vs. Chargers O-line. The Bills don’t blitz much, but have combined for seven sacks in two games, led by Greg Rousseau’s NFL-leading four. They face a Chargers patchwork offensive front that’s minus starting center Tyler Biadasz, starting guard Branson Taylor and now his backup Kayode Awosika, and left tackle Rashawn Slater nursing a groin injury this week.

Stats and stuff

— Brady, who turned 37 on Wednesday, is the second-youngest coach among North America’s four major professional league behind only Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera (34).

— Brady is the Bills' first coach to win each of his first two games.

— Chargers Jim Harbaugh, who coached his 100th career NFL game last weekend, is 0-2 for the first time as a player or coach, including 16 seasons in college.

— Allen has yet to commit a turnover this season, improving his career record to 42-7 when not throwing an interception or losing a fumble.

— Allen’s 81 career TD rushes are tied for 18th on the NFL list, two shy of matching Marshawn Lynch.

— Buffalo’s 34 first downs against Detroit were the most since setting a team record with 35 in a 37-31 loss to New England on Nov. 11, 2012.

— Since 2019, Buffalo is 9-11 when allowing 30 or more points. The team was 0-30 when doing so from 2012-18.

— Chargers LB and former University at Buffalo star Khalil Mack has 114 career sacks. He has a chance to become the fourth player with 115 since his draft year in 2014.

— Chargers K Cameron Dicker has made 129 field goals and is preparing to play in his 65th career game. Justin Tucker is the NFL’s only player to reach 130 field goals in fewer outings (64).

AP Sports Writer Beth Harris contributed to this report.

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