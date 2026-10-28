Bills coach Joe Brady questions NFL disciplinary process after Sam Franklin wins his appeal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Joe Brady on Wednesday questioned the NFL’s disciplinary process for relying on hearsay without substantiated proof in the wake of special teams player Sam Franklin successfully appealing his one-game suspension for allegedly spitting at an opponent.

“An accusation on a player without evidence, and being hearsay, I think it sets a bad precedent,” Brady said as the AFC East-leading Bills (5-1) returned from their bye week to prepare to host Baltimore (4-3) on Sunday.

“It’s unfortunate that his name gets thrown out there. It’s unfortunate that he has to kind of go about that as if he’s a dirty football player,” he added. “I think it’s an opportunity, everybody needs to check their systems.”

Without providing details or video evidence, the NFL on Oct. 21 announced Franklin had been disciplined for violating its sportsmanship rules. The league said he spat at an opponent during an altercation with Raiders offensive lineman Delmar Glaze following an extra-point attempt with 1:32 remaining in Buffalo’s 33-30 win three days earlier.

Franklin disputed the allegation, saying he was defending himself without resorting to spitting at anyone. He posted a video on social media that showed Glaze appearing to strike Franklin below the waist.

On Friday, the league announced that hearing officer James Thrash reduced the punishment to a fine of $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

While Franklin will play against Baltimore, the Bills will be without starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson , who was also suspended for one game for spitting in the direction of Raiders players. Gardner-Johnson lost his appeal.

Brady said there was a distinction between the two, with replays clearly showing Gardner-Johnson spitting.

“That’s inexcusable. That’s not what we’re about, right? He’s suspended for it, and that’s part of it,” Brady said

Franklin was relieved to have his reputation cleared.

“I’m just here to play football. I know I’m a clean player. My teammates know that and that’s all I have to say about it,” Franklin said. “The NFL did what they did. We won the appeal.”

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