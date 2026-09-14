Bills open season in familiar fashion with Josh Allen still patching over defensive deficiencies

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As first impressions go, the new-look Buffalo Bills under Joe Brady opened the season looking much like the team previously coached by Sean McDermott.

And that’s not an altogether good thing.

Josh Allen was a near one-man offensive show in a 36-31 win at Houston that featured eight lead changes, including four in the final quarter. He threw two TD passes and had two rushing for his 25th four-touchdown career outing; improved to 24-8 when topping 300 yards passing; and pulled out the victory with his 26th game-winning drive.

Breathtaking as the performance was, it was also reminiscent of the recent past with Allen once again required to patch over the defense’s deficiencies . This was one of the reasons the Bills changed course in January by firing McDermott after Buffalo’s defensive dud in a 33-30 overtime playoff loss to Denver.

Though on Sunday the defense came up with a victory-sealing stop on Greg Rousseau’s strip-sack of C.J. Stroud with 9 seconds remaining at the Bills 18, it marked one of the few times Buffalo got the Texans off the field.

— The Bills allowed 124 yards rushing, a year after allowing 120 or more eight times in a game.

— The Bills allowed Houston to convert 7 of 16 third down opportunities, including four of 8 yards or longer, and both fourth down attempts.

— The Texans scored on four of five drives inside the Buffalo 20.

— The 26 first downs surrendered by Buffalo were the most in a game since December 2024.

If it’s any consolation, first-year coordinator Jim Leonhard acknowledged there's much room for improvement.

“I love the way we started by creating a turnover and then finishing it out with a big turnover. There was a lot of ugly in between,” he said on Monday. “It did feel like Week 1, when things started to unravel a little bit at times or feel a little bit off, I thought our guys looked around like they weren’t sure what the answer should be.”

The defense was expected to go through an early season break-in period given Buffalo introduced four new starters while making the switch to a three-lineman/four linebacker system.

Leonhard said he’s still learning his unit’s strengths, while also expressing confidence the defense is still tracking on an upward trajectory.

“We’re closer than it looked. And I’m excited for where we’re going,” he said.

The test doesn’t get any easier with Buffalo facing a short week and preparing to host the high-octane Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

The previous time the teams met in December 2024, Allen threw for two TDs and ran for two more in a 48-42 win in an outing the Lions scored touchdowns on each of their final four possessions.

What’s working

Big-play offense. Buffalo scored 36 points on just 52 offensive snaps. The Bills combined for 10 plays on two touchdown drives each starting at their 4.

What needs help

Defensive stops. The Texans had 73 offensive snaps (the most by a Bills opponent since they beat Detroit), and finished with a near 13-minute edge in time of possession.

Stock up

WR DJ Moore . The offseason veteran trade acquisition built on the chemistry he developed with Allen this summer. Moore finished with five catches for 100 yards and drew a 46-yard pass interference penalty in the end zone to set up Allen’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Stock down

RB Ray Davis. The primary backup to James Cook was limited to playing five offensive snaps, while practice squad call-up Frank Gore Jr. played 11 and most notably in pass-blocking situations.

Injuries

LB Terrel Bernard was listed as having a calf injury, and deemed a limited participant in practice Monday. S Cole Bishop (knee/groin) and edge rusher Bradley Chubb (thumb) were listed as full practice participants.

Key number

130 — Dalton Kincaid’s yards receiving, the third most by a Bills tight end in team history. Paul Costa had 163- and 138-yard outings in 1967.

Next steps

Face a short turnaround and whatever additional nerves that could come with a desire of having to put on a show to open their new stadium hosting the Lions.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here