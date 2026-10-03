Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Bishop rushes for 220 yards, 3 TDs to lead No. 17 Tennessee over Auburn 24-14

The home team defeated the visitors twenty four to fourteen; the star running back powered the offensive performance

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Bishop rushes for 220 yards, 3 TDs to lead No. 17 Tennessee over Auburn 24-14
Bishop rushes for 220 yards, 3 TDs to lead No. 17 Tennessee over Auburn 24-14

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — DeSean Bishop rushed for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 17 Tennessee to a 24-14 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 in Southeastern Conference) overcame a sluggish start with the help of George MacIntyre replacing Faizon Brandon at quarterback late in the second quarter. The Volunteers trailed 7-3 at intermission. MacIntyre completed his first six pass attempts for 80 yards and finish 8 of 10 for 86 yards.

Auburn (3-2, 1-2) was led by quarterback Byrum Brown with 159 passing yards and a touchdown as well as 107 rushing yards and a touchdown. Brown was intercepted twice and had a fumble.

Adding to their struggles, the Tigers were flagged 11 times for 94 yards.

Both teams muddled through an unproductive first half. Auburn generated just 86 yards of total offense but led, 7-3, at the break. The only touchdown was by Brown on a 7-yard run.

It came after Brandon threw his first interception of the season deep in his own territory. The Vols had 125 total yards. Bishop's 40-yard TD run was negated by an illegal block penalty.

The takeaway

Auburn: This was just the start of the gauntlet for the Tigers. After an open date, they are scheduled to face No. 2 Georgia, No. 11 LSU and No. 9 Ole Miss. LSU is the only home game of the stretch.

Tennessee: The problems that plagued Tennessee in last week's loss to Texas were there against Auburn. In the first quarter, the Vols had five negative yardage plays. Brandon had three pass completions for zero yards in the first half.

Without guards Wendell Moe (out for season) and Sham Umarov (expected to return soon), the Vols inserted Nic Moore at left guard and Donovan Haslam at right guard.

Up next

Auburn: After an open date, the Tigers are on the road against Georgia on Oct. 17.

Tennessee: The Vols travel to Arkansas next Saturday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here .

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Caputo dijo que la economía crece menos y que el riesgo país subió también por la incertidumbre local
    1

    Caputo dijo que la economía crece menos y que el riesgo país subió también por la incertidumbre local

  2. Un "like" de Cristiano Ronaldo y una comparación con Messi echaron más nafta al fuego en Portugal
    2

    Cristiano Ronaldo echa nafta al fuego con un “like”, mientras en Portugal espera que acepte una reunión de paz con su entrenador

  3. El negocio de cuidar a los hijos de los multimillonarios
    3

    El negocio de cuidar a los hijos de los multimillonarios

  4. Es la nación sin Estado más grande del mundo y su sueño de soberanía vuelve a esfumarse
    4

    Los sueños de soberanía se vuelven a esfumar en el Kurdistán