Blackley’s 20 lead New Hampshire over Thomas (Maine) 114-55

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) (AP) — Myles Blackley’s 20 points helped New Hampshire defeat Thomas (Maine) 114-55 on Wednesday.

Blackley went 8 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (3-1). Ryan Zan scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Adam Squire shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Nate Hebert led the Terriers in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Thomas also got 10 points from Payton Mitchell.

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New Hampshire visits Boston College in its next matchup on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.