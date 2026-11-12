1
Blackley’s 20 lead New Hampshire over Thomas (Maine) 114-55
New Hampshire defeated Thomas in a lopsided basketball game; the winning team prepares to play Boston College Sunday
- 1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) (AP) — Myles Blackley’s 20 points helped New Hampshire defeat Thomas (Maine) 114-55 on Wednesday.
Blackley went 8 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (3-1). Ryan Zan scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Adam Squire shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
Nate Hebert led the Terriers in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Thomas also got 10 points from Payton Mitchell.
Up next
New Hampshire visits Boston College in its next matchup on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Más leídas
- 2
Por su valor único: tres sitios argentinos fueron incluidos en una prestigiosa lista internacional de patrimonio geológico
- 3
Argentina vs. Uruguay, por fecha FIFA: día, horario, TV y cómo ver online
- 4
El directorio de Nvidia se dispone a echar a su CEO, Jensen Huang, tras el escándalo por presunto espionaje chino